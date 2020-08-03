Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Kevin and Rhonda Six, mobile home, 16950 Truetown Road, Millfield, to Rural Action, Inc., $200,000.
Emma Sheridan by PSO, dwelling, 7777 Bethany Ridge Road, Guysville, to Joseph and Samantha Hibbard, $40,500.
Mindy Otten-Chen, executor of the estate of Wenjia Chen, dwelling, 6 Sussex Dr., Athens, to Tanner Onesko and Aryn Woodrow, $205,000.
Dow Pinkerton, dwelling, 12 N. Third St., Jacksonville, to Lakeview Loan Servicing, $33,334.
Eye Homes Inc., dwelling, 2 Briarwood Drive, Athens, to Sara Estep and Jonathan Hootman, $1623,000.
Smoki Musaraj and Matthew Rosen, dwelling, 44 Ohio Ave., Athens, to Daniel Mylett and Jatelyn Dougherty, $145,000.
William and Cynthia Winner, dwelling, 15 Arbor Drive, The Plains, to Tara Griffitts, $81,500.
Carolyn Storey, dwelling, 29310 Belpre Pike, Coolville, to Brandon and Stacie Russell, $110,000.
Deborah and John Schmieding, dwelling, 73 N. Shafer St., Athens, to Blake Dennis, $92,000.
Sharon Schoonover by PSO, dwelling, 3 Slater Drive, The Plains, to Pawpaw Holdings Ltd., $73,434.
Athens Real Estate Co., dwellings, 7656 and 7658 Route 56, Athens, to 7656 ST RT 56 LLC, $130,000.
Linda Phillips, dwelling, 30 Fifth St., The Plains, to Bruce Simpkins, $121,500.
Orion Ventures LLC, dwelling, 4799 Sand Ridge Road, Guysville, to David Mansfield, $72,000.
Loren LaPierre, land, 17.18 acres on Sand Ridge Road, Guysville, to David Mansfield, $54,000.
James Brandeau Trustee, dwelling, property off of Graham Chapel Road, Athens, to BSDJ Farms LLC, $409,079.
Donna Sullivan, land, 3770 Woodlane Drive, Nelsonville, to Countrytyme Land Specialists Ltd., $126,000.
Dorothy Lemon, dwelling, 2750 Third Street, Coolville, to Melissa Mosley, $95,000.
Ricky and Merrilea Riley, dwelling, 33 Barbour St., Glouster, to Douglas and Brittany Davis, $89,000.
David Full Jr., dwelling, 1211 Lowery Road, Albany, to James Dailey, $30,000.
Jacquelyn Crow, land, 10 acres on S. Carbondale Road, Waterloo Township, to the Davis Preservation Trust, $15,000.
Roger and Misty Milstead, dwelling, 6 Tulane Road, Athens, to David and Rebecca Drozek, $340,000.
Mallory Radcliff (Mallory Ann Clay), dwelling, 89 Old Coach Road, Athens, to Roger and Misty Milstead, $375,000.
David Hannah, land, Waterworks Hill Road, to Vincent Defelice, $24,000.
Richard and Joyce Douglas, dwelling, 7834 Kochis Road, Glouster, to Kevin and Rhonda Six, $170,000.
Lena Salt, dwelling, 4282 Perry Ridge Road, Nelsonville, to Paul and Mae Bircher as Trustees of the Bircher Family Rev., $149,000.
Howard and Lawson Ltd., dwelling, 83 University Estates, Athens, to Shaun Gentner and Ashley Storts, $435,000.
Louay Hallack, dwelling, 7810 Route 78, Glouster, to Fred Claussen IV, $144,000.
Vinayak Shukla and Parul Jain, dwelling, 6 Patton Street, Athens, to Lori Williams and Dorian Callahan, $267,000.
Barbara Webb, dwelling, 1333 N. Peach Ridge Road, Athens, to David Flis, 4154,000.
Hazel Cunningham, dwelling, 102 Dudley Drive, Athens, to Josh and Heather Hebb, $110,000.
Tri-Shell LLC., dwelling, 635 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, to Sarah Wittberg, $47,000.
Stanley and Sally Zalek, dwelling, 8 Roxbury Drive, Athens, to John and Xizhen Schenk, $295,000.
Pamela Hines, dwellings, 82-84 S. Shafer St., Athens, to Breston LLC., $121,000.
Rodney Smith as Sheriff of Athens County, dwelling, 11 Maple St., Amesville, to Natalie Tevis, $41,000.
Kevin Matthews and Lewis Craig-Hope, dwelling, 19 Arden Place, Athens, $264,000.
John Knouse, dwelling, 29 Atkins Street, Glouster, to Gary Houser, $2,500.
Todd and Minday Colburn, dwelling, 9650 Wood Road, Albany, to Jennifer and Christopher Washko, $275,000.
The Storey Trust, dwelling, 29350 E. Belpre Pike Road, Coolville, to Paul and Cynthia Raver, $124,000.
R. Wolfe Oil and Gas LLC., building, 16520 Route 50, Athens, to Fullview Properties LLC., $187,600.
Angela Woodyard, dwelling, 1116 Setty Road, Albany, to Georgie E. Carey Jr. and Carol Monroe, $68,000.
Rob and Vickie Erdy, land, 3 S. 7th St., Jacksonville, to Wesley and Becky Miller, $6,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.