Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
– Emma Liberatore nka Emma Ruiz, dwelling, 54 First Street, Athens, OH, to Chelsea M. Freeman and Mario Antonio Cinquepalmi, $139,000.
– Joshua M. Kranyik and Amanda N. Kranyik, dwelling, 3283 Bates Rd., Athens, to Kevin Lawerence, $180,000.
– James M. Kahler and Kathleen P. Kahler, dwelling, 356 Carroll Rd., Athens, to Crystal Trout and Rachel B. Siegel, $380,000.
– Sonny Q. Truong, dwelling, 17 Charles St., Athens, to Joseph MacFarlane Stricklen, $173,000.
– Guy C. Phillips and Bruce Mitchell, building, 13180 S.R. 13, Chauncey, OH, to Christina Gingerich, $75,000.
– Lorna Jean Edmonds, dwelling, 15 Strathmore Blvd., Athens, to Irene Barnes Miller, $330,000.
– Tamara L. Spencer-Ward, dwelling, 84 Broad St., Glouster, to Larry Michael Thompson, $38,000.
– Fallview, LLC, building, 8464 Windfall, Ridge, Athens, OH, to Tracey Wood and Cal Wood, $424,000.
– White-Schwartzel Funeral Home, building, 26420 Main Street, Coolville, to Scott Miller, $22,000.
– Snider Family Limited Partnership, dwelling, 3590 Marshfield Rd., Athens, to Kelly Suzanne Miller, $50,000.
– Mad Buckeye Investments, LLC, dwelling, 211 Frank Street, Nelsonville, to Ruth E. Stimel, $50,000.
– David B. Humphrey and Rebecca Humphrey, dwelling, 29510 Houston Rd., Little Hocking, to Misty Lynn Shumaker, $133,000.
– Darlene A Patnaude, dwelling, 26 Dew Street, Glouster, to Emily Orr, $105,000.
– Joseph E. Lucas, land, 59 Locust St., Glouster, to Wayne E. Fierce, III, $4,5000.
– Kenny R. West and Tina West, manufactured home, 5399 Lower Allison Rd., Athens, To Sean Gregory West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.