Ralph Sparks, Robert Jumper, Trustee and et al, land, 0 Marietta Run Road, Amesville, to Richard and Erica McCullough, $72,500.
Timothy Lynn and Therese Ann Thompson, dwelling, 7555 Roundhouse Road, New Marshfield, to Leandra and Kenneth Jessee, $212,000.
Esther Weibel, dwelling, 22376 Jordan Run Road, Guysville, to Alexandra Polanosky, $160,000.
Laura Green, dwelling, 22376 Jordan Run Road, Guysville, to Esther Weibel, $100,000.
Gary and Susan Swart, land, New Marshfield Road, New Marshfield, to Waterloo Twp. Properties, LLC, $88,350.
Jeffrey and Tracey Root, land, 2.09 acres on New England Road, Stewart, to John and Carol Simpson, $4,400.
Georgeanne and Kenneth Thomas, Jr., dwelling, 9401 Clover Lane, Athens, to Heather Johnson, $95,000.
David and Annette Pratt, dwelling, 3804 Route 681, Albany, to Wendy and Nathan Blackwood, $274,000.
Constance Zwahlen, land, New Marshfield Road, New Marshfield, to Waterloo Twp. Properties, LLC., $88,350.
Brian Stemen, dwelling 101 Coventry Lane, Athens, to Erika and Stephen Clusman, $220,000.
Mark and Carolyn Ervin, dwelling, 8648 Stagecoach Road, Athens, to Garrett and Megan Karr, $429,000.
J&J Land Holdings LLC, land, 5.96 acres on N. Cincinnati Ridge Road, Coolville, to K&H Partners, LLC, $295,000.
James and Russlyn Stalder, land, Hill Street, Nelsonville, to Edwared Pettet, trustee, $1,700.
Charles Hooper, dwelling, 6909 Blackburn Road, Athens, to Jennifer Mitchell, $170,000.
David Sagan (deceased), dwelling, 12 Pine Grove Drive, Nelsonville, to Michelle Kiener-Brooks, $88,500.
Diane Francisco, dwelling, 41 Elmwood Place, Athens, to Alec Holcombe, Trustee of the Alec Holcombe 2005 Trust, $372,955.
Roy Davis II and Sarah Davis, dwelling, 998 Poplar Street, Nelsonville, to Lynn Hutchinson, $88,000.
Abelardo and Yolanda Moncayo, dwelling, 238 East State Street, Athens, to Paul and Rebecca Bunt, $85,000.
Phillip Palmer, et al, dwelling, 15990 Millfield Road, Millfield, to Billy Joe and Mina Spears, $1,000.
Montle LLC, dwelling, 46 Morris Ave., Athens, to Andrew Hebert, $183,303.
Alma Snider (deceased), dwelling, 4900 Imperial Street, Nelsonville, to Larry and Jane Snider, $29,500.
The Christine Danford Trust, dwelling, 34 E. 4th Street, The Plains, to Laura and Joshua Tollett, $172,500.
Larry Kent, land, lots on Main Street, Chauncey, to Chauncey Holdings LTD, $9,000.
Milynda Owsley, dwelling, 26378 Huckleberry Road, Coolville, to Robert and Hannah Read, $112,000.
Anuka Holdings, LLC, dwelling, 26373 Huckleberry Road, Coolville, to Milynda Owsley, $81,900.
RMBC LLC, dwelling, 15 S. Shafer St, Unit 1904, to Alexander and Jamal Haddad, $76,250.
Athens Flag Properties, LLC, dwelling, 15 S. Shafer St., unit 1504, to Rachel and Julia Haddad, $77,000.
Sandra Richards, dwelling, 208900 Oakdale Rd., Glouster, to Mandy Ammons, $25,000.
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, dwelling, 20990 Main St., Stewart, to JBH Investments, LLC, $4,000.
Eric Brannon, land, 7689 Meadowbrook Rd., Albany, to Koby Smith, $30,000.
Svitlana Kalinichenko, dwelling, 26 Hooper Street, Athens, to Gonczy Rentals, LLC, $76,000.
Sandra and Floyd Porter III, dwelling, 17 Arden Place, Athens, to Kelly Cooke, $89,500.
Brandewie Rentals, LLC, dwelling, 5, 7, 9 N. Shafer St., Athens, to Sojourners Care Network, $750,000.
Jennifer Mitchell, dwelling, 71 Grosvenor Street, to Skyline Acres, LLC, $99,900.
The Plains-Athens Community Church, church, 49 Connett Road, The Plains, to Residential Home for the Development, $680,000.
Aden Keim Jr., structure, Green Valley Road, to Timothy and Christine McMillian, $135,000.
The Bruce Steiner Revocable Living Trust, dwelling, 14 N. May Ave., Athens, to Matthew, Rachel, Jennifer and Richard Cornish, $250,000.
Robbie Hughey, dwelling, 7892 N. Coolville Ridge, Athens, to Andrew Weems, $252,000.
Mark and Lori Ellsworth, 460 Grand St., Coolville, to Katelynn Chevalier, Anita Lipps and Christopher Lipps, $67,500.
Buckingham Coal Company, LLC, land, to CCU Coal and Construction LLC, $636,711.
Barry and Pamela Pugh, land, Smoke Rise Ranch Lot 28, Glouster, to Matthew Niese, $500.
Timothy Carman, dwelling, 217 St. Charles St., Nelsonville, to John and Tammy Jones, $11,000.
Elizabeth and Jeoffrey Hibner, structure, 18 Meadow Lane, Athens, to Laura Sheets, $182,000.
Betty Reese, dwelling, 7898 Bittersweet Court, Athens, to Seth and Katelyn Pagge, $200,000.
UC Investments, LLC, condominium, 247 W. Union Street, Unit B-302, to Bedrock Building and Remodeling, LLC, $100,000.
Peggy Gruenemeier, dwelling, 55 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, to the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program Southeastern Ohio, $75,000.
Loretta Allen, land, 13 Acres on Hebbardsville Road, to the Brion Withrow Trust Agreement, $120,900.
Donald and Patrica Bennett, land, 5.541 acres in Rome Twp., to Terry R. and Terry L. Tanthorey, $12,500.
Carolyn Griffin, mobile home, 3556 Perry Ridge, Nelsonville, to Marty and Raymond Bailey, $2,000.
