Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
– Sarah Lack and Stephen Habbyshaw, dwelling, 9088 Echo Lane, Athens, to David William Papai Drabold, $212,500.
– John E. Bise, Sr. and Susan R. Bise, dwelling, 200 Monroe St., Chauncey, to Robby W. Zarley, and Brittany A. Lowe-Zarley, $28,000.
– Tracy Skellett and Gary Norris, 20727 Sharps Run Road, Stewart, to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either, to Tracy Skellet and Elizabeth Fisher.
– Tracy Skellett and Gary Norris, 20727 Sharps Run Road, Stewart, to evidence a gift, in any form between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either, to Tracy Skellet, Ryan Skellett and Elizabeth Fisher.
– Tracy Skellett and Gary Norris, 20727 Sharps Run Road, Stewart, to evidence a gift, in any form between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either, to Tracy Skellet, Ryan Skellett.
– Tracey Mills and Mark Horvatovich, land, .729 acres on Mariette Run Rd., Bern Township, to Victoria Y. Ton and James A. Van Fossen, $4,000.
– David N. Hanning, 4099 Perry Ridge Rd., Nelsnoville, among the heirs at law or devisees, including a surviving spouse of a common decedent, when no consideration in money is paid or to be paid for the real property, to Kathryn S. Hanning.
– Louis David Wells, 8026 SR 356 New Marshfield, OH, to Christopher Lee Willisan, $50.
– Estate of Evelyn D. Niggemeyer aka Evelyn Diane Donahue, deceased, among the heirs at law or devisees, including a surviving spouse of a common decedent, when no consideration in money is paid or to be paid for the real property, to Shelia Spears and Gary S. Donahue.
– John R. Jeffers, deceased, and June E. Jeffers, deceased, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner, to James M. Jeffers.
– Agri Soilds, Ltd, land, Lightner Road, to Zachary Schweikart, $25,000.
– Karlen Joyce Smith, Roger L. Gillian, Sharon Jean, Gillian, and David E. G., Parcel Nos. L01-00100356 & part of L01-00100487-00, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift, to Gillian Family Farm LLC.
– Karlen Joyce Smith, Roger L. Gillian, Sharon Jean, Gillian, and David E. G., Parcel Nos. L01-00100459-00 & part of L01-00100487-00, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift, to Gillian Family Farm LLC.
– Shawn Michael Cable and Lynsey Marlene Cable, land, SR 78, Glouster, to Burr Oak Regional Water District, $10,000.
– Brandon Russell and Stacie Russell, dwelling, 600 Grand St., Hockingport, OH, to Josiah Leffett and Jamie Leggett, $260,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.