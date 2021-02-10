Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
– Tammy J. Hogsett, aka Tammy Matheny, dwelling, 13 Ellis Street, Chauncey, to Christopher R. McCarty, $84,800.
– Phyliss E. Enderle, dwelling, 10 Blossom Land, The Plains, to Caleb Allen Burlile and Abigail Sharon Lewis, $174,500.
– Renaissance Rentals, LLC, and Ohio Limited Liability Company, condominium, 1101 Altamonte Drive, Athens, to Shweta Chopra and Prashant Rajan, $152,000.
– Riley United Rentals, LLC, dwelling, 185 N. Lancaster Street, Athens, to Leigh Anne Husted, $114,000.
– Jeffrey G. Skinner and Heather E. Skinner, dwelling, 122 East 1st Street, The Plains, to Jonathan D. Brewster and Tara R. Brewster, $145,500.
– Ellyson McClain, 3983 N. SR 33, Athens, gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either, to Ryan and Allyson Billingsly.
– Wildwood Estates, LLC, land, T5, R12, Section 26, Carthage Twp., Athens County, to Beneul H. Stoltzfus Trust, $24,112.
– DQ Management of Ohio, LLC, Restaurant, 3385 Walden Trail, Albany, to Apple Creak Real Estate Holdings, LLC, $758,700.
– Deborah Dixon, aka, Deborah C. Dixon, land, 6509 Frum Road, Athens, to Dixon Rentals, LLC, $21,450.
– Deborah Dixon, aka, Deborah C. Dixon, 6481 Frum Road, Athens, to Utley Heights, LLC, no conveyances fees to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.
– Robert H. Krause and Pamela P. Krause, dwelling, 17950 State Route 329, Glouster, to Joseph E. Yoder and Ester D. Yoder, $230,000.
– Robert G. Trace, 7 S. Third Street P.O. Box 196, Jacksonville, no conveyance fees to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.
– Janice L. Smith, 4539 Baker Rd. Albany, to Robert Maggard and Amy Maggard, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.
– Pauline S. Trace, 48 Main St. Glouster, to David Moleski II and Gerald (Jerry) Moleski, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.
– Joseph H. Martinez and Maria Martinez, aka Maria J. Martinez, 17870 North Akron Ave. Buchtel, between persons pursuant to R.C. section 5302.18.
– Robert A. & RaeAnna J. Smith Trustees, the Robert & RaeAnna Smith Trust, dwelling, 12 Old Coach Road, Athens, to Jeffrey Ren and Mei Wei, $453,000.
– Cheryl F. O'Nail nbm Cheryl F. Paige, 188 Harper Street, Nelsonville, to Willard L. O'Nail, pursuant to court order, to the extent that such transfer is not the result of a sale effected or completed pursuant to such order.
– Willard L. O'Nail, 188 Harper Street, Nelsonville, to Willard L. O'Nail and Kelli Lowery, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.