Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

– Tammy J. Hogsett, aka Tammy Matheny, dwelling, 13 Ellis Street, Chauncey, to Christopher R. McCarty, $84,800. 

– Phyliss E. Enderle, dwelling, 10 Blossom Land, The Plains, to Caleb Allen Burlile and Abigail Sharon Lewis, $174,500.

– Renaissance Rentals, LLC, and Ohio Limited Liability Company, condominium, 1101 Altamonte Drive, Athens, to Shweta Chopra and Prashant Rajan, $152,000. 

– Riley United Rentals, LLC, dwelling, 185 N. Lancaster Street, Athens, to Leigh Anne Husted, $114,000.

– Jeffrey G. Skinner and Heather E. Skinner, dwelling, 122 East 1st Street, The Plains, to Jonathan D. Brewster and Tara R. Brewster, $145,500. 

– Ellyson McClain, 3983 N. SR 33, Athens, gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either, to Ryan and Allyson Billingsly. 

– Wildwood Estates, LLC, land, T5, R12, Section 26, Carthage Twp., Athens County, to Beneul H. Stoltzfus Trust, $24,112.

– DQ Management of Ohio, LLC, Restaurant, 3385 Walden Trail, Albany, to Apple Creak Real Estate Holdings, LLC, $758,700.

– Deborah Dixon, aka, Deborah C. Dixon, land, 6509 Frum Road, Athens, to Dixon Rentals, LLC, $21,450. 

– Deborah Dixon, aka, Deborah C. Dixon, 6481 Frum Road, Athens, to Utley Heights, LLC, no conveyances fees to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

– Robert H. Krause and Pamela P. Krause, dwelling, 17950 State Route 329, Glouster, to Joseph E. Yoder and Ester D. Yoder, $230,000. 

– Robert G. Trace, 7 S. Third Street P.O. Box 196, Jacksonville, no conveyance fees to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner. 

– Janice L. Smith, 4539 Baker Rd. Albany, to Robert Maggard and Amy Maggard, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

– Pauline S. Trace, 48 Main St. Glouster, to David Moleski II and Gerald (Jerry) Moleski, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

– Joseph H. Martinez and Maria Martinez, aka Maria J. Martinez, 17870 North Akron Ave. Buchtel, between persons pursuant to R.C. section 5302.18.

– Robert A. & RaeAnna J. Smith Trustees, the Robert & RaeAnna Smith Trust, dwelling, 12 Old Coach Road, Athens, to Jeffrey Ren and Mei Wei, $453,000. 

– Cheryl F. O'Nail nbm Cheryl F. Paige, 188 Harper Street, Nelsonville, to Willard L. O'Nail, pursuant to court order, to the extent that such transfer is not the result of a sale effected or completed pursuant to such order. 

– Willard L. O'Nail, 188 Harper Street, Nelsonville, to Willard L. O'Nail and Kelli Lowery, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant. 

Tags


Load comments