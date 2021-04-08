Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
– Barbara J. Wyckoff, 560 Poplar Sr., Nelsonville, OH, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner, to Vera M Dyer.
– Robert Wayne Mulligan and Janet Lee Mulligan, S6 TR R11, Troy Township, to evidence a gift, in any form, between a husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either, to Robert Wayne Mulligan Jr. and Joyce Blanche Mulligan.
– Jennifer C. Murphy, 19 Walnut Court, Athens, pursuant to court order, to the extent that such transfer is not the result of a sale effected or completed pursuant to such order, to Patrick J. Murphy.
– Susan Schroer and Mary Molly Tiede-Schroer, dwelling, 39 East Main Street, Jacksonville, OH, to Roger B. Hayes. $68,500.
– Bobby D. Anderson and Marjories I. Anderson, Haga Ridge Road, Rome Township, to Edward Morel Jr., $60,000.
– Northern Properties, LLC, condominium, 15 S. Shafer St. Unit 2102, Athens, to Lawrence Williams, Dawn Williams and Elijah Immanuel Daniel Williams, $81,500.
– The Muhn Family Trust, apartment, 444 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, to Pheasant Holdings, Ltd., $74,000.
– Mary Ann Simonton, dwelling, 1107 Poplar St. Nelsonville, to Curt Potts, $24,000.
– Thomas W. Wilkinson II, 163 W. Washington St. Nelsonville, to Diane Stahl, $15,000.
– Margaret Krivich, dwelling, 8604 Lavelle Rd., Athens, to Maggie Elizabeth Rechel and Coreland Campbell Phillips, $425,000.
– Amos E. and Edna A. Borkholder, farm buildings, 43.748 acres, Lee Township, Sec. 10, to Jacon E. and Fannie A. Hershberger, $230,000.
– Edward Mash, aka Edward G. Mash, multiple properties in Nelsonville, to evidence a gift, in any form, between a husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either, to Theresa Mash aka Theresa L. Mash.
– Parviz Mehri and William Saas, as Trustees of the Mehri Family Spray Trust, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.
– Joyce Burns, 39 Hartman Road, The Plains, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner, to Joyce Burns and Michael T. Fouty.
