Members of the Athens County Active Transportation Plan Steering Committee participate in a walk audit on May 16. Participants assessed State Route 682 between River Road and the BP gas station in The Plains, making notes of challenges for pedestrians, bicyclists and individuals using mobility devices.
Byran Hinkle, Athens County mobility coordinator with Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, stands next to an Athens Public Transit bus that is outfitted to carry bicycles. Transit is an important part of an active transportation plan, since most transit rides begin or end with walking, rolling or biking.
Members of the Athens County Active Transportation Plan Steering Committee participate in a walk audit on May 16. Participants assessed State Route 682 between River Road and the BP gas station in The Plains, making notes of challenges for pedestrians, bicyclists and individuals using mobility devices.
Submitted report
Byran Hinkle, Athens County mobility coordinator with Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, stands next to an Athens Public Transit bus that is outfitted to carry bicycles. Transit is an important part of an active transportation plan, since most transit rides begin or end with walking, rolling or biking.
Submitted photo
Examples of recent active transportation infrastructure improvements in Athens County include new sidewalks, bike lanes, accessible curb ramps, and crosswalks on Elm Street in The Plains.
Athens City-County Health Department’s Creating Healthy Communities Program, HAPCAP (Hocking Athens Perry Community Action), and the Athens County Planner’s Office are collaborating to develop an active transportation plan (ATP) for the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.