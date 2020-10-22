The Athens County Board of Commissioners is using some of its CARES Act funding to to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The Commissioners announced Wednesday they the Board has appropriated up to $500,000 from the CARES Act allotment to go towards a Small Business Relief Fund for the purpose of alleviating businesses of economic burdens resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic business closures. Grants up to $5,000 will be awarded in the first round of funding, and businesses may be eligible to apply for an additional award up to $5,000 in a second round of funding. The Athens County Economic Development Council (ACEDC) has been tasked with administration of the program.
“We understand the pandemic and subsequent closures have been hard on Athens County’s small businesses,” said Mollie Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the ACEDC. “We are grateful for the county’s support of this program and encourage our small businesses to apply for funds as soon as possible.”
The Small Business Relief Fund is a reimbursement-based program. Eligible expenses must have been incurred after March 01, 2020 and as a direct result of interruptions caused by the state mandated business closures.
Program eligibility, guidelines and application are available beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21 at http://athenscountyohedc.com/countycity-overview/response-to-covid-19/. Applications must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. for consideration.
