Athens County law enforcement agencies, in addition to the Athens County Court of Common Pleas, are set to receive funds from an expanded safety program through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
The Ohio Law Enforcement Body Armor Program will distribute over $3.5 million of funding to law enforcement agencies throughout Ohio, with over $17,000 earmarked for Athens-based agencies. That breaks down to:
- Albany Police Department — $630
- Athens County Common Pleas Court Security — $2,154
- Athens Police Department — $12,707
- Ohio University Police Department — $1,844
All counties surrounding Athens County also received funds from the program. Agencies can receive up to $40,000 from the program, with a local match of 25 percent. The program has been renewed for 2020.
More than 400 local law enforcement agencies have participated in the program since it was introduced in August 2018. Participating agencies can receive up to $40,000 to purchase body armor vests with a local match of 25%.
“Our local cops continue to protect us from danger day in and day out; now this support for them will continue as well,” said Attorney General Yost. “I’m proud to see that these grants are helping to protect officers in every corner of our state. It’s a meaningful way to show our profound thanks for all they do.”
A full list of the awarded funds is available on the attorney general’s website, identifying the participating agencies and showing where the $3.55 million has been distributed. The county with the highest grant
dollars is Cuyahoga, where Cleveland is housed, with $327,000 going to 31 agencies within the county.
