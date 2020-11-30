The Athens County Public Library System has once more closed its doors to visitors to its buildings, beginning Monday, Nov. 30, and expected to last through Dec. 12.
The library will still offer curbside services to those seeking books, DVD’s, CD’s, board games and other media offered by the various locations.
“We will evaluate the current state of the spread of COVID-19 in Athens County on December 10 to determine whether to resume normal operations or extend curbside service only,” the ACPL stated in a Facebook post.
The services the library system will continue to offer during this partial shutdown include:
No-contact curbside service at all seven locations. To use this service, first browse the online catalog to determine what to request. Then, call the libraries between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, to arrange pickup of materials that are listed as being at the library location, or items requested from other libraries that have already arrived.
Outdoor games in the Library collection will still be available for pickup at the Athens library. Once at the local library, call again to let staff know you’re there, and the staff will either leave the requested items outside at a specified location or put them in your car.
Curbside computer use. Call the libraries between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, to arrange use of a laptop computer in your vehicle. Library staff will hold your photo ID while you use the computer for up to three hours. Call the library when you are finished to exchange the computer for your ID.
Please note that library staff members will not be able to provide in-depth assistance with the laptop computers. If additional help using the computer is needed, please arrange a remote Tech Help appointment.
Remote printing for curbside pick up. Visit the website (myacpl.org/print-from-home/) for full details on how to print documents remotely. Then call the local library between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, to arrange pick up of the printed documents.
Other services that are offered include:
- EV Charging Station at the Athens location
- Amesville Locker Library delivery
- Virtual programming
- eLibrary resources
- For no-contact at-home library service deliveries, visit myacpl.org/athome/.
- For remote tech help appointments, visit myacpl.org/techtraining/.
