On Dec. 17, 2021, just over a year after the first vaccines were administered in the state and almost two years since the pandemic began, Athens County recorded its 100th death from the COVID-19 virus.
The first case within the county wasn't confirmed until March 26, 2020 and the first death followed not far behind on March 30.
"It's an extraordinarily sad milestone," said OhioHealth O'Bleness President, LeeAnn Helber. "Our physicians and associates have felt and continue to feel the weight of COVID's burden and we are grieving alongside our community."
The new death, reported by the Ohio Health Department to be a resident in their 30s, represents the danger that the virus still poses — especially as we approach the holiday season. The new omicron variant has already been detected in central and northern Ohio as recently as Dec. 14. The Centers for Disease Control has stated that omicron will likely spread more easily than previous variants but more data is needed before conclusive answers can be given.
Dr. James Gaskell, Athens City-County Health Department Health Commissioner and Medical Director, recommends that people test before gathering for the holidays in order to assure that they aren't spreading the virus to their loved ones.
"The library still has these (test) that are free, and before you gather before the holidays, I think it would be important for most people to get tested unless they’re going into an environment where they're certain everyone has been vaccinated and there’s very low risk of infection," said Gaskell.
He further encourages mask wearing in certain settings, particularly those where people in attendance are unvaccinated.
The virus and its effects hit close to home for the family of Debbie Lowery, a Glouster resident who passed on Nov. 27, 2021. Her daughter, Kelly Lowery, described her as a sensitive, nurturing and quiet woman who served as the voice of reason in her family.
"A piece of you is gone, but the pieces in us that she helped sculpt will always be inside of each of us," said Kelly Lowery.
Vaccination is the best way to prevent death from COVID-19 and is encoruaged by both Helber and Gaskell.
"We can best mitigate deaths, hospitalizations and severe illness through vaccination social distancing when necessary and masking when in risky circumstances," said Gaskell. "So we hope you all will consider booster shots, and if you’ve not been vaccinated, please get vaccinated, that’s the way we can prevent these deaths, hospitalizations and serious illnesses."
"We ask those in our community who have not already done so, to please become vaccinated. If you have been vaccianted and it's time for a booster, please see one out," said Helber. "It will keep you and your community safe, especially as we enter into the holiday season."
Vaccination numbers in the county are continuing to slowly climb with the percentage sitting at 51.48%. The last major jump was recorded on Nov. 12 with over 450 vaccines started that day.
Compared to other southern Ohio Appalachian counties, Athens is fairing better than most with surrounding counties sitting in the 40% range. However, the county is lagging behind the overall state rat of 59.03%.
"I continue to be shocked that people will reject a fully FDA approved vaccine that has the backing of the medical community but will then come into our hospitals when they are ill with Covid-19 for experimental treatments from the same providers that they didn't trust regarding the vaccine," said Dr. Elizabeth Naylor, a local dermatologist via text.
Naylor is an admin for a facebook page, Athens County Ohio COVID-19 Information: A Community Group, that strives to provide timely information regarding the reach of the pandemic within the county. Another page admin, Wenda Sheard, posts daily numbers from the Ohio Department of Health.
Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech released preliminary data indicating that a third dose of that vaccine increased protection against omicron. On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's formulation, which in rare instances can cause serious blood clots.
Death rates caused by the virus this year surpassed those of the previous, 2020 saw 13,621 deaths and the number of deaths this year — with two weeks still remaining — has reached 14,407 according to data from ODH.
In response to the rising number of COVID-19 patients in state hospitals, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the deployment of 1,050 Ohio National Guard members to help relieve the staffing strain. The focus of the deployment will be in northern Ohio, where need is greatest.
Elective surgeries have been placed on hold in that area, according to a release from the governor's office. Central Ohio hospitals are beginning to hold surgeries, including Ohio States Wexner Medical Center who announced the postponement of elective surgeries starting Jan. 3, 2022.
Dani Kington, Assistant Editor at The Athens Messenger, contributed on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.