On Wednesday, July 30, a grand jury meet for the Athens County Municipal Court resulting in the arraignment of the following individuals for felony cases.
Those arraigned are:
Randall Shust, 53, of Athens, was charged with failure to control an animal, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $30.
Kristi Frabott, 37, of Galloway, Ohio, for speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40 and failed to appear for the arraignment.
Julie Reynolds, 58, of The Plains, was charged with disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $140.
Christopher Sharp, 37, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. She was fined $40.
Larry Steele, 51, of New Marshfield, was charged with a wildlife violation, a fourth degree misdemeanor. He was fined $70.
Kyle Chesser, 33, of The Plains, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $140.
Zachary Yost, 31, of Toledo, Ohio, was charged with disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Bruce Southerland, 50, of Marietta, Ohio, was charged for speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $84 and failed to appear for the arraignment.
Alexander Sutter, 26, of Indian Head, Maryland, was charged for speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $84 and failed to appear for the arraignment.
Ryan Wilcox, 19, of Athens, was charged for speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $84 and failed to appear for the arraignment. However, he provided a promise of payment for the case.
Michael Little, 27, of Nelsonville, was charged with failure to observe a stop sign, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Thomas Spears, 42, of Glouster, was charged with possession of drug instruments.
Jordan Hummel, 26, of Athens, was charged with theft, a first degree misdemeanor.
Tanhya Hicks, 24, of The Plains, was charged with trespassing, a fourth degree misdemeanor.
Kara Radcliff, 29, of Stewart, was charged with assault, a first degree misdemeanor.
Cody Clark, 39, of League City, Texas, was charged with trespassing, a fourth degree misdemeanor.
Jamail Wallace, 30, of Middleport, Ohio, was charged with operating a vehicle without a license, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $110.
Thomas Starr, 59, of Athens, was charged with disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.
Phillip Cooper, 52, of Nelsonville, was charged with failure to observe a stop sign, a minor misdemeanor, and for failure to wear a seat belt. He was fined $40 for the first charge and $110 for the second.
Marie Hoyd, 31, of Nelsonville, was charged with littering, a third degree misdemeanor.
Derek Gallegos, 41, of Aiken, South Carolina, was charged for speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $110.
Jenny Chapman, 35, of Athens, was charged with petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor.
Kyle Morgan, 29, of Athens, was charged with assault, a first degree misdemeanor.
