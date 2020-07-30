A few projects that the Ohio Department of Transportation is overseeing will be continuing for longer than previously planned, the department's weekly update announced.
One such project is the bridge replacement currently taking place on Route 690 between Dutch Creek Road (County Road 34) and Route 550. Temporary traffic signals have been implemented and a 13 foot width restriction is in place. This project was previously scheduled to be completed by July 31, but now it's estimated to be completed by Aug. 7.
Another bridge replacement project is also behind the previously announced schedule. Route 691 will remain closed between Poston Station (County Road 110) and Glen Ebon Road (County Road 4). A detour is in place. The estimated completion is now Aug. 7, four days after the previously advertised completion date.
Lastly, tree-trimming work will close Route 329 between Featherstone Road (Twp. road 192) and Route 550 from 7 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the project estimated to be completed by Aug. 7. Previously, the project was estimated to be completed by July 31. This will help remove tall brush from the roadside.
A full list of projects in the area is available on ohgo.com/se-ohio.
