Athens County officials are reminding residents who are connecting to the US 50 Sanitation Sewer project to research contractors before signing a contract.
Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler noted that the agency has been dealing with tie-in issues throughout the county during a recent meeting of the Athens County Board of Commissioners.
Among the issues inspectors have found were contractors not digging deep enough connections to hook up to the main line.
“We’re working through them and we’re getting them taken care of,” Kasler said of the problem.
Under the law, if someone pays a fee and takes an online test through the Athens City-County Health Department, they can put in a septic tank or sewer line today even if they have never put one in before, Commissioner Charlie Adkins said. “They need to look at whose been doing this work in this county for the last 20 years and then anyone coming in (from out of the county), they’ve got to look at some work history or the references.”
The district has a team of inspectors who ensure the work is being done correctly.
“There was another situation where we had to walk off the job because it was an unsafe condition,” Kasler said of a recent inspection. “We’re not going to stay there and do an inspection when we know that something’s wrong or there’s unsafe conditions.”
During his visit, Kasler said that he’d like to look around the conference room and see some smiles when talking about the sewer project. “I mean this went extremely well for what you have underway.”
Adkins said it was hard to smile concerning some of the letters he has been getting about the project, but agreed with Kasler.
“Your contractors have worked in miserable weather,” he said. “The rain and conditions have been bad but those guys are out there. They’re doing their work.”
Some people are really happy to see the project, and there are others who are not, Commissioner Chris Chmiel said.
Kasler noted that the lift station on Selby Road was to start Tuesday.
In a week or so, all of the pipe will be installed on Contract A (Selby Road area) and Contract D (Beechwood Drive area), he said.
In other matters, the Board of Commissioners told Athens County Children Services Director Otis Crockron that the county currently doesn’t have any bonding capacity for the agency’s proposed new building project.
The county plans to take out about $8 million in bonds for the proposed Emergency Management Agency/911 Operations Center building, which will be in The Plains.
The commissioners will re-examine their bonding capacity after bonds are issues for the EMA/911 building.
The Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 16) at the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.