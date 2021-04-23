Athenians young and old now have a new place to have fun, exercise, and enjoy the great outdoors thanks to the Athens County Public Libraries’ new playspace.
The playspace, located at the Athens City Library was first envisioned in 2018, according to Athens County Public Libraries Director Nick Tepe. The Library held an official ribbon-cutting on Thursday, though the guest list was limited due to social distancing. The ceremony being on Earth Day was no coincidence, as nature was a primary focus of the project.
“We always wanted it to be a natural and recycled materials playspace,” Tepe told The Messenger. “We wanted it to be interactive and educational.”
The playspace consists of recycled tires that have been painted by Passion Works Studio, which partnered with the Library on the project, as well as a chalk board, more traditional playground equipment and natural structures that will grow over time to be a covered area,
There is space for programs and story time and Tepe told The Messenger that he hopes that community groups will utilize the space as well, particularly noting that it would be a great space for art or poetry groups.
Jamie Betit with Functional Integrated Training was one of the creators of the project. He said that the project is an example of the “power of play,” and hoped that the space encouraged parents to put down their cell phones and play with their children.
Part of Betit’s inspiration for the playspace was watching the interactions within the Library.
“Right off the bat the one thing I’d been observing over the year was that it’s (the library) one of the only few places in Athens that is inclusive,” Betit said. He noticed that there were families from all nationalities and economic backgrounds at the library.
“Why don’t we bring that outside?” Betit said he thought, saying that he believes that play is a natural thing that should bring people together, even in negative times. “We’re all human beings.”
Betit, along with Erik Peterson at Fern Hollow Farm LLC, and Ben Stewart Building LTD represented Ohio Community Action Network (Ohio CAN) on the project. Ohio CAN is an umbrella cooperative of Ohio businesses, craftspeople, and visionaries seeking to beautify and reimagine public spaces as inspiring and uplifting experiences for all members of the Ohio communities through the designing and creation of spaces that encourage movement, play, art, music, and showcase natural, vernacular building styles.
Though work on the playspace is ongoing and an official grand-opening will take place sometime later this summer, it’s currently open and available to the Athens community.
“I already get people tagging us in photos of them taking their families there,” ACPL Communications Officer Becca Lachman said. “Even though its not finished, I think people are already enjoying it and exploring.”
After the difficult year that was 2020, the playspace allows for young and old to let go and enjoy the moment, as the space is designed with adults in mind. The Library is hoping that not only will families utilize the space, but also any community member who wants to play.
“I think this project has a lot of hope and every that our community needs right now after this year and half,” Lachman said. “It’s a space that brings multiple generations together – that what libraries are all about.”
