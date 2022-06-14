After being absent from roadways for 12 years, Athens County Public Library’s bookmobile is sharing the love of books throughout the county this summer.
The bookmobile’s activities kicked off Saturday, with a visit to the Founder’s Day Festival in Coolville.
Library outreach manager Laura O’Neil says the 27-foot long vehicle has about 2,500 pieces in its mobile collection which includes books for all ages, large-print books, audiobooks and DVDs.
The summer of 2021 was the first time this bookmobile went out into the community, but it was a limited run, mostly to Hocking-Athens-Perry County Community Action’s food distribution centers at local schools, O’Neal said during a recent interview.
The bookmobile was the first part of the library system to include Bingebox DVDs, which include a single DVD containing a collection of five to six movies based around a theme, such a romance, Westerns, etc.
Visitors can use their Athens County Public Library card or sign up for one if they don’t have one, O’Neil said.
The collection sits on slanted bookshelves to help prevent spillage while driving, she said. The collection is also reflective of the library’s collection featuring a certain portion of children’s books, large-print books, cookbooks, etc.
O’Neil said two members of the library system’s staff buy books to add to the bookmobile. She has extra books at her desk in the Nelsonville branch to rotate into the collection to keep it fresh.
The bookmobile also features a satellite dish, so patrons and the bookmobile can have access to the internet anywhere in Athens County.
“It is important that we offer as many services as our buildings do as we could,” O’Neil said. “Internet is pretty huge.”
Books checked out at the bookmobile can be returned to the bookmobile or any branch library. It also can deliver requested items.
“If we have someone in Stewart that wants a book at our Albany branch, we can deliver it to them,” O’Neil said.
O’Neil, who used to drive box trucks for Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, drives the bookmobile.
Fully loaded the vehicle weights about 14,000 pounds and has about 17 feet of box space, there is also a wheelchair lift in the back. It was a gift from Dr. Bruce and Aline Paxton and features artwork on the exterior by Athens County artist Kevin Morgan
“I had experience driving a box truck, but no experience driving something so heavy or this new,” she said. “I was nervous the first few months, but am at the point where I’m not longer sweating when I get behind the wheel.”
She noted that overall, people are happy to see the bookmobile.
“Some people just like to look around and tell me about the bookmobile that went around when they were a kid,” O’Neil said.
She also noted that some kids look at the bookmobile with a bit of curiosity.
“Sometimes kids come in and they don’t know what they’re looking at. I hope we can provide them books and other services,” O’Neil said. “Athens County has not had a bookmobile in 12 years, so lots of kids have been growing up not seeing one or knowing what it is.
“For the most part, being in the bookmobile is fun and gratifying.”
During the recent visit to the Founder’s Day Festival, O’Neil said they had about 12 visitors during the first 30 minutes of being open.
Rhys Whealey, of Athens, sat on a stool in the bus while reading a Star Wars book about various creatures in the movie series. His mother, Heather Johnson, was helping O’Neil. Whealey said the bookmobile was “pretty good.”
The bookmobile has a schedule of regular stops and also will appear at some upcoming events. The schedule is at myacpl.org/bookmobile online.
According to the website, regular stops include:
- Waterloo Community Senior Center, New Marshfield: 9 a.m.-noon July 2, Aug. 6
- Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart: 11 a.m.-noon today, June 14, June 21, July 5, July 19, Aug. 2, Aug. 16 and Aug. 30.
- Shade Community Center, Shade: 3-4 p.m. today, June 14, June 21, July 5, July 19, Aug. 2, Aug. 16, Aug. 30
- Troyers, 42710 Lawson Lane, Albany: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, July 15, July 29, Aug. 12, Aug. 26.
Special events include:
- 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Community Juneteenth Celebration, Ohio University’s College Green
- 3-6 p.m. July 14, Community Day of HOPE, Trimble High School
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 4, Back-to-School Bash, Nelsonville Public Square
- 7-10 p.m. Aug. 25, Camp Alden, Ohio University’s Vernon R. Alden Library, 30 Park Place, Athens.
