Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.
Brian L. Bowman, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 502, Athens, to Hillary and Graham M. Dickson, $99,000.
Walter Swart and Marie Louise Swart, 5606 Virginia St., Albany, to Joel Pollard, trustee, $37,000.
Kelsey Nicole and Gregory Dayton Barringer, 55 Calaway Ridge, Coolville, to PSG Resources, LLC, $60,000.
Richard Dodgson and Alexandra Liosatos, 82 Morris Ave., Athens, to Kaden R. and Johelen Jean Samson, $200,000.
Donald E. Sikorski, Jr. and April D. Sikorski, 8313 State Route 685, Glouster, to Kevin Kording, trustee, $117,010.
Toby Xianyu Li, 87 Franklin Ave., Athens, to Elizabeth A. Sorrell, $171,000.
Michael Julian Rice St., 2044 Reynolds Road, Albany, to Bruce R. and Bonnie L. Arnold, $200,000.
Nancy S. Hurley, 13042 Dutch Creek Road, Athens, to Matthew Vermillion and Ashley Weaver, $742,400.
Kathleen V. Skinner Revocable Trust, 2200 Scott Road, New Marshfield, to Zachary T. Space, $425,000.
Michael and Susan Hamilton, 171.3 acre farm at Fossil Rock Road and Long Run Road, to BSDJ Farms, LLC, $513,900.
Nathan L. Niese, 140 Lamar Dr., Athens, to Carrie E. Myers, $352,400.
David and Paula DeLorm, 18 Walnut Court, Athens, to 18 Walnut Court Athens, LLC, $408,000.
Gerald Wayne Easton, Jr., 72 Maplewood Dr., Athens, to Jodie Robinson, exempt.
Emily R. Elliott, 376 W. Franklin St., Nelsonville, to Lisa Lynn Wolfe, $145,000.
James R. Ferguson, 5632 Washington Road, Albany, to Zachery M. Sheets, $300,000.
Michael L. and Rachel M. Bean, 4175 Woodlane Dr., Nelsonville, to Alicia N. Nungester, $50,000.
Michael G. Rider, 3190 Parker Road, Albany, to Mitchell and Mercedes Rider, $105,334.63.
John F. Sablyak II and Karen P. Sabyak, 9518 State Route 690, Athens, to Crockett Acres, LLC (Jonathon Skidmore, member), $330,148.
Sidra Sohail, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 1510, Athens, to Timothy Maloy, $70,000.
Clifford N. Hamilton, 34 Columbia Ave., Athens, to Nathan V. Tuttle, $150,000.
Jon E. and Jeanette E. Eckles, trustees, 25 Westfield Place, Athens, to Jacob T. Hesse, $187,000.
Eleanor Bateman Smith, 5266 Marietta Ave., Buchtel, to Melissa and Derek Drake, exempt.
John P and Kimberly D. O’Brien, White Ash Road, Lot 445, Murray City (Smoke Rise subdivision), to Matthew T. and Valencia L. Stair, exempt.
Michael W. and Melissa D. VanNest, 20540 Highland Ave., Glouster, to Tonia M. Garver and William Clyde Tippie II, $150,000.
Jeremy D. and Joie Carr, 9930 Martin Road, Glouster, to Joe Lucas, $10,000.
PM Management, LLC, 72 and 72 1/1 W. State St. and 1 S. Congress St., Athens, to Bruce Mitchell and Guy C. Phillips, exempt.
Shelia Lou Love-Bycofski, 19700 Kennedy Dr., Glouster, to Cara B. Stevens and Charles M. Love, exempt.
John Haseley, 101 W. Second St., The Plains, to Lonnie and Cayley Westfall, $150,000.
Douglas E. and Cheri L. Campbell, 4021 Baker Road, Albany, to John Franklin Young III and Stevie Putnam-Young, $185,000.
J and W, LLC, 488 Richland Ave., Athens, to David A. Hoisington, $95,000.
Simpson OH Property, LLC, 148 Morris Ave., Athens, to Ath-Inn, LLC, $225,000{ins class=”note”}{/ins}
Athens County Land Reutilization Corp., 16 Morgan St., Glouster, to River Side Valley LLC, exempt.
Ronnie L. Wells, 6 Utah Place, Athens, to JARSN, LLC, $126,000.
Charles Phillip Prickett, 14630 Robinson Road, Amesville, to Thomas A. and Susan S. Shockey, trustees, $340,000.
George R. Anderson and Anthony W. Anderson, 0.5 acre on Bessemer Road, Buchtel, to Derek Boyer and Dana McClurg, $12,250.
Jingjing Fu, 180 Longview Heights Road, Athens, to Kevin Purcell, $325,000.
Laurie R. Hatch and Larry Burmeister, 18 Cardiff Lane, Athens, to Alicia and Thomas Whitaker, $308,000.
Michael and Rhonda McFadden, 8684 Old State Route 76, Glouster, to Amanda Wingfield, $84,500.
Athanasios N. Vouzianas and Anastasia Panagodimitropoulou-Roilou, 6 Pleasantview Dr., Athens, to Jessica Lynn and Jared Fox, $350,000.
Charles Lowry, 875 Robinette Ridge, New Marshfield, to Wanda Lowry, $10,000.
Kimberly C. Barlag, 405 Elmwood Place, Athens, to Janet Leigh Kinnard, $255,000.
Orion Ventures LLC, 4 Carol Lane, Athens, to Lydia G. Richardson, $165,000.
David M. and Hazel M. Harner, 5268 and 5270 Lee St., Albany, to Janet L. Harner and JoAnn Pfeiffer, exempt.
Scott and Greg Ingram, co-executors of the estate of Jack Ingram, 884 Walnut St., Nelsonville, to Sandra J. Hedges, $97,000.
Prime Mover Rehab, LLC, 629 Walnut St., Nelsonville, to Ralph Thomas Davis, $20,000.
Larry K. McGrath, 11350 McGrath Road, Athens, to Timothy A. Smith II and Amanda S. Phillips, $127,800.
Margy Kramer and Peter Woyar, unassigned parcel on New Marshfield Road, New Marshfield, to Douglas and Emily Schmaltz, $45,000.
Ohio Franklin Realty, LLC, 43.982 acres Pedigo Ridge Road, New Marshfield, to Countrytyme Land Specialists, Ltd., $130,000.
Sheila Knudson, trustee, 1 Deere Dr., Athens, to Diadra J. and Kent B. Knudson, co-trustees, $349,000.
Paulette S. Gustafson, 5780 Marion Johnson Road, Athens, to Thomas J. Brooks, $375,000.
Thomas J. and Alysia M. Brooks, 302 Nurad Road, Athens, to Brandon M. and Jolene Quirke, $320,000.
Breston, LLC, 5 N. Court St., to Brookfield Church, Inc., $2,500,000.
Jacquelyn R. and Micahel R. Ulmer, 1 Dove Dr., Athens, to Brian Dale and Kelli Coughlin Schoen, $446,000.
Jefferey A. Daubenmire, 83 W. Franklin St., Nelsonville, to 1st Choice Cabin Rentals, LLC, $125,000.
The Ohio Land Company LLC, 5.124 acres on Frost Road, Coolville, to James R. Martin II, $54,900.
Rebecca L. Conatser, 6747 Radford Road, Athens, to Jonathan M. Shevel, $125,000.
The Jeffrey S. Benseler Revocable Trust, 14 Windsong Dr., to Anthony Ryan Fahrion and Kara Ann Fahrion, $450,000.
Kimberly Lutz, 72 & 66 W. Franklin St., Nelsonville, to Tomahawk Homes, LLC, exempt.
Craig M. Dickelman and Julia C. Stout, 92 Maplewood Dr., Athens, to Jason McFarland and Peggy Andreina Garcia, $255,000.
