While Athens County has received over $627,000 from a new state grant, the funding only covers hiring new employees, not retaining current ones.
Athens County Emergency Management Director Don Gossel gave an update on various grants and trainings at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second floor conference room.
On Sept. 29, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state awarded the second round of grants from the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program.
Athens County 911 will received $285,893.96 to hire two full-time dispatchers. Athens County Emergency Medical Services will get $341,520.60 to hire two new full-time paramedics. The grants include a 10% incentive and will last two years.
The county also applied for funds specifically for wellness and employee retention, but those applications have not been approved yet.
“I said so far, because really what’s happened is they’re breaking it down in sections,” Gossel said. “First they gave the new hires first priority, wellness second. So the wellness piece that I had in for ACEMS is actually still under review. Then retention is still under review for both. So there could be more to come.
“I would not anticipate it because they had so much applications for the amount of money. ... They said they had two and a half times amount of requests than they could fund,” he said.
The funds can only be for new hires. They are position based, so even if the person who is hired for the job leaves, the funding will still be available, Gossel said.
If Athens County’s application for employee retention funds is approved, the money will be paid out in a lump sum.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel said he went to a labor management meeting where they discussed the possibility of hiring a community paramedic. According to ruralhealthinfo.org, community paramedicine enhances the “role of EMS providers so they are partners in public health and community healthcare delivery.” Such employees may perform health screenings, home inspections, suturing and other services. They can be used to increase access to primary care and reduce the use of emergency care resources.
Board President Lenny Eliason said the new positions would have to be created by EMS Chief Rick Callebs. Gossel noted that the funding is just for two years, so ACEMS would have to figure out how to fund the position in the future.
In other funding news, the county received a federal grant to replace the siren in Jacksonville.
“Jacksonville will take full ownership as the fiscal agency of the grant and basically will be their own administrator for the maintenance and everything else that comes with that,” Gossel said.
The county has also received a Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement for COVID-related expenses, Gossel said. So far the county received $43,425.89, the bulk of which went to the Athens County Engineer ($23,672.91).
Athens County EMA has also applied for a State Homeland Security grant to replace a mass casualty trailer with a van. The applied amount, $121,450, includes a van and modifications, medical supplies and training exercise. The funding goes to support responding to possible terrorist attacks.
Gossel said the Athens County EMS personnel have indicated that they have issues finding a person willing to pull the trailer and a van would be more convenient. Also, the Nelsonville Fire Department is looking into creating its own HAZMAT team.
“Ohio University makes us a very soft target here, if you look at it as a terrorist viewpoint,” he said. “So we can always kind of tie (projects) into that ... supporting our defense against terrorism.
In terms of training, Gossel noted that starting in April 2023, all hazard contingency plans will have to take climate change into account. Several EMA staff recently attended community resilience and climate change satiation planning.
The 52nd Civil Support Team recently provided training through an event hosted by Athens County EMA. The training focuses on Weapons of Mass Destruction, and illegal narcotic awareness.
During training, a train passed by carrying several chemicals, Gossel said.
“They said there’s a lot of bad stuff on that train,” he said. “They broke it down (what it contained and what the items could be used for) as it went through. So they want to be part of our exercise in October of next year.”
Several upcoming trainings include two school-related ones.
The National Center for Biomedical Research and Training, along with staff from Louisiana State University, will help Athens County EMA host an active shooter integrated response event at Athens High School on June 14-15.
The following weekend, June 21-22, there will be a session on campus emergencies prevention, response and recovery.
The first training will be an active shooter recreation, while the second will be planning and implementing procedures for active shooter incidents, Gossel said.
He noted that he expected the sessions to fill up quickly, so he’s asking schools, including Hocking College and Ohio University, to send key personnel, as well as members of the law enforcement and first responder agencies.
He noted that they announced the training at a joint meeting between Athens and Meigs personnel, and Meigs County agencies hope to host such an event as well.
