Over 40 local businesses received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program this past week, according to data released by the federal government on Monday.
The program is administered by the Small Business Administration and offers low-interest loans to businesses, nonprofits and other entities to keep workers on their payroll. The businesses must have under 500 employees, rendering institutions like Ohio University ineligible. The loans can be forgiven if the funds are used for payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent or utilities, according to the SBA.
The government provided a list of recipients on July 6, giving a general range of money received by each rather than a specific dollar amount. For example, Athens Mold and Machine was reported to receive between $350,000 to $1 million. However, it shows a specific number of jobs retained through the PPP — for example, Athens Mold and Machine reported saving 48 jobs with this funding.
In total, these businesses retained about 2,378 jobs with the total loan amount for the county ranging from $14.05 million to $34.5 million.
Only three businesses qualified for loans between $1-2 million. Those were Don Wood, who reportedly will retain 132 jobs; Global Cooling Inc., which reportedly will retain 109 jobs; and Health Recovery Services Inc., which will retain a reported 185 jobs.
Integrated Services for Behavioral Health was the only business that qualified for a $2-5 million loan. The non-profit will reportedly retain 324 jobs.
A few businesses that received loans did not report that there will be jobs retained because of this funding.
IHOP, located in the Market on State, is owned and operated by Country Road 3663 Inc., which reported no jobs retained. Additionally, Southeast Ohio Surgical Suites LLC, located at 20 University Estates Blvd., did not have any job retention associated with its funding.
