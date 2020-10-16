Athens County remains at the top of the pack in terms of COVID-19 case occurrences in the state according to the Ohio Department of Health.
As of Friday afternoon, there are currently 264 known active cases and 855 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. This is a total of 1,121 confirmed and probable cases and two deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 37 hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
Over the past two weeks, Athens County has had 260 new cases.
On Wednesday afternoon, Athens County was ranked as having the highest occurrence rate in the state. with 238 new cases from Sept. 28 to Oct. 11. Gov. Mike DeWine at the time described the high incidence of COVID-19 as being "off the charts" in the county.
Athens County remains at orange Level 2 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, the statewide system that ranks counties on severity of the pandemic, with purple Level 4 being the most extreme.
Athens County was ranked as red Level 3 during the month of July, meeting many of the qualifiers for Level 4. The county was not promoted to the fourth level at the time due to the relatively slow growth of COVID-19 in Athens County early on in the pandemic.
There are seven indicators used by the state to determine which Level a county is ranked as. Athens currently meets three of the indicators:
- New Cases per Captia
- New Cases Increase
- Non-Congregate Cases
Athens does not meet the indicators of Emergency Department visits, outpatient visits and hospital visits.
Statewide there are now 177,991 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, with 5,054 deaths.
In Athens County, 602 cases have been female and 516 have been male.
In Athens County there have been 194 cases aged 0-19, 760 aged 20-29, 45 aged 30-39, 36 aged 40-49, 35 aged 50-59, 34 aged 60-69, 11 aged 70-79, and 6 cases aged 80+.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 316 total; 76 active
- Morgan – 65 total; 14 active
- Perry – 324 total; 46 active
- Hocking – 188 total; 30 active
- Vinton – 83 total; 23 active
- Meigs – 199 total; 35 active
