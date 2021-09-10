Athens County reported two more coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 63.
The Athens Messenger reported earlier this week the 61st death was reported Tuesday as cases surge in the county, state and nation. The deaths occurred on Aug. 29 and 31, according to The Ohio Department of Health dashboard.
Athens County also broke its record of active cases, reaching 945, according to ODH data. The most recent update recorded 65 new cases.
