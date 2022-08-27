Children throughout Athens County headed back to school recently.
Nelsonville-York Schools opened their doors to students and a new school resource officer, Jason Lyons, on Thursday.
Superintendent Rick Edwards that everything has been running smoothly at the district, which has approximately 1,500 students.
Because the schools are all on one campus, Lyons will be available to any of the buildings, Edwards said.
“He has three goals as SRO, in this order: Being an educator, counselor and law enforcement officer,” he said.
The SRO is an officer of the Nelsonville Police Department. Lyons is a graduate of Nelsonville-York High School. He has served for over 20 years in law enforcement, mostly in Gallia County, according to Police Chief Scott Fitch in a previous Messenger report.
Athens City Schools opened its school year on Wednesday.
The Plains Intermediate, which serves grades fourth, fifth and sixth, welcomed over 500 students, according to Superintendent Tom Gibbs on his Twitter account. Formerly an elementary school, the building as renovated and an addition was built.
Federal Hocking Local School District opened Monday, welcoming 921 students in kindergarten through 12 grade and 57 preschool students.
Each school hosted an open house prior to the first day for students and all had record attendance at these events, said superintendent David Hanning.
“Amesville and Coolville elementary schools look a little different this year because the sixth grade was moved to the middle school,” he said.
The district also hired two new principals.
“Federal Hocking Middle School (6th-8th Grades) is led by Principal Kirby Seeger who is not new to the district, but is new to the middle school principal role,” Hanning said. “Federal Hocking High School also welcomes a new leader. Principal Jake Amlin will be leading the high school.”
Hopewell Health Centers is working with the district to provide the Little Lancers Program, which supports families with children ages birth to four years old.
The program is hosting a fall family event from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Federal Hocking High School. There will be games, crafts, snacks and prizes for all who attend, Hanning said.
For information, contact Little Lancers at littlelancers@fhlancers.com.
Trimble Local and Alexander Local schools both opened on Aug. 17.
Like Federal Hocking, Alexander Local welcomed several new administrators, including Superintendent William Hampton.
Kimberley Napper was hired as the new treasurer. Abigail Rouse will serve as the new principal of Alexander Elementary School.
While some schools experienced long line of traffic during student pick-up and drop-off, officials said they expect delays to lessen as the year progresses.
This past week, Trimble Local Schools encouraged families to be patient and careful during arrival and drop-off times as the kindergarten and some pre-school students started class Monday.
The district hired Melissa Guffey as principal of Trimble elementary and middle school.
