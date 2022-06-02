Since 2017, there have been 149 law enforcement officers alone killed in traffic-related incidents.
In an effort to protect first responders, every state has “Move Over” laws, requiring drivers to slow down and, if safe to do so, move over when approaching stopped emergency vehicles with emergency lights activated.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working with local highway safety partners and law enforcement to help get the word out to every motorist: Move Over. It’s the Law.
The “Move Over” law isn’t new: It was first introduced in South Carolina in 1996. In 2012, Hawaii was the final state to enact such a law. The law protects all first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, safety service patrols, and towing vehicles. Unfortunately, law enforcement officers and other first responders are still killed every year by drivers who fail to move over.
“It’s such an easy thing to do to keep our first responder community safe,” said Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith. “These emergency personnel work in dangerous situations all the time, but drivers really increase that risk for them when they zoom by and ignore the flashing lights — and the law.” That’s why all drivers need to know the law and follow it. By following this law, we protect those who protect us.”
Smith stressed the meaning behind the national awareness campaign. “Many drivers seem to think that moving over is just an optional courtesy when they see law enforcement or emergency vehicles pulled over on the side of the road,” he said. “It’s not optional. Move Over. It’s the Law.”
