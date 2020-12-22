In October, the Athens County Board of Commissioners appropriated a portion of its CARES Act funding to a Small Business Relief Fund (SBRF) for the purpose of alleviating businesses of economic burdens resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic business closures. As of Dec. 18, a total of $256,092.93 has been awarded to 30 Athens County businesses for expenses that were either related to costs of interruptions due to the state mandated closures, or those that faced uncertainly of payment due to the pandemic.
The Athens County Small Business Relief Program was made possible thanks to the Athens County Commissioners, Auditor Jill Thompson’s Office, and several community partners that came together to advocate for funding.
“The Board of Commissioners was glad they were able to share their allocation with local businesses,” said Board President Lenny Eliason. “Being able to assist some of the businesses affected by this pandemic has been a priority for the board. We appreciate the help we received from the Auditor's office and the Athens County Economic Development Council to make this effort possible.”
"It was a pleasure to be part of a team that put our local businesses first and made providing this relief a priority," Thompson said.
The SBRF was administered by the Athens County Economic Development Council with support from the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, Ohio University Small Business Development Center, and the Area 14 Workforce Development Board.
“Athens’ small businesses make up the fabric of our community and this coalition of partners will continue to advocate for programs that support them through this challenging economic landscape,” said ACEDC Executive Director Mollie Fitzgerald.
Eligible expenses under the SBRF included payroll, lease or mortgage assistance, operational expenses such as utility payments, unemployment costs, and PPE costs related to compliance with Responsible Restart Ohio.
“This year has been filled with unprecedented uncertainty and economic anxiety for local small businesses,” said Jonathan Bernard, Owner of Ohio Valley Running Company Owner. “We had been stressing about how to make it work after an extremely slow fall, and the funding helped us move some pieces around to get us over the hump.”
Additional funding has not been allocated to this program, but businesses are encouraged to stay in touch with the ACEDC or Chamber offices for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.