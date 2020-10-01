Athens County voters, your help is needed at the polls.
Though there is an unprecedented number of citizens planning to cast absentee ballots this fall across the state, counties throughout Ohio are still in need of more poll workers for Election Day — including Athens.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose is encouraging Ohioans to sign up to receive training ahead of the Nov. 3 election. As part of the recruitment drive, LaRose has compiled data on how many Democratic and Republican poll workers are needed for each county. (Polling places are served by bipartisan teams of trained officials.)
The state has identified a bare minimum number of sign-ups needed based on the amount of precincts each county has, which for Athens would be 280 individuals. The latest update on Sept. 29 showed dozens of counties had not yet reached the minimum threshold for either party. Athens County is among them,
The state has also identified a higher “target” goal for each county to reach, which would give boards of elections a comfortable amount that could “compensate for any cancellations or no-shows.” Only a few counties had already reached that target by Sept. 29, and Athens was not among them. The county’s goal amount of poll workers is listed at 420. Only 360 individuals have committed to the job so far.
Poll workers who are neither Democrats or Republicans are encouraged to serve as well, but in Athens County, Republicans are in more demand than Democrat poll workers.
As of Sept. 29, Athens County had 144 slots to be filled to reach it’s total poll worker goal, and had met the minimum needed poll workers. The minimum needed Democrat poll workers was 140, and 166 Democrat poll workers have committed to the volunteer work. However, the minimum needed Republican poll workers is also 140, and only 110 have committed, according to the Secretary of State’s website. There are 84 “other” poll workers who have committed at this point, however.
The Democratic poll worker goal is 210, same as the Republican party.
You can sign up or learn more information about being a poll worker by visiting ohiosos.gov/elections/poll-workers/. Additional questions can be addressed to the Athens County Board of Elections office, 740-592-3201.
