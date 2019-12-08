Athens County students have put their artistic touch on Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) snow plows, and now Facebook users have a chance to vote for their favorite.
Painting snow plows in large, beautiful murals typically with an aspect of school spirit is an annual tradition that has been embraced by many communities across Southeast Ohio. Here’s how it works: students the county’s school districts — this year it was Athens High School, Alexander High School, Nelsonville-York High School, Trimble High School, and the Tri-County Career Center — recently painted snowplows ODOT will soon be using to clear snow and ice from roadways.
Photos of the painted plows are posted to the Ohio Department of Transportation Southeastern Ohio District 10 Facebook page and followers are encouraged to vote for their favorite plow by liking it.
The school with the most votes by Thursday, December 12 wins. Ashley Rittenhouse, Ohio Department of Transportation Public Information Officer for Athens’ district, said the main thing the students get from winning is “bragging rights.”
She said the garages typically reach out to districts weeks before the plows are anticipated to be needed to allow any interested district time to complete each masterpiece. Some of the students start work on the project shortly after returning to school in the summer, others work on theirs closer to winter months.
“We try to give the schools a couple of weeks to paint the plows,” Rittenhouse explained. “That way we have them back before we need them for our winter readiness events.”
The program began in 2013 as a community outreach program, showcasing students’ original artwork and representing the schools, while also teaching the students aspects of safety and public awareness. The plows are also used to promote the school at local events.
This year’s Athens County participants are Alexander High School, Athens High School FFA, Athens High School, two plows from Nelsonville-York High School, Tri-County Career Center, and Trimble High School.
