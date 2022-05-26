Athens County is poised to become the latest local government agency to become part of a coalition that helps Ohio cities and local governments improve their clean energy usage and work on reducing their carbon emissions.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a motion to become a partner of Power a Clean Future Ohio during Tuesday’s meeting. A resolution will have to be approved before the county can join the group.
Power a Clean Future Ohio Executive Director Joe Flarida and Deputy Director Cassandra Clevenger met with the board and introduced the nonprofit’s mission.
Currently, 31 local government entities have become part of Power a Clean Future Ohio. The free, nonpartisan coalition engages with cities and local governments across the State of Ohio. It provides “tools and resources to create carbon reduction plans and implement them in ways that are achievable, measurable, equitable and economical,” according to its website, poweracleanfuture.org .
The nonprofit’s services are free, because they don’t want fees to become a barrier for government entities making changes in its clean-energy policy, Flarida said.
The coalition helps governments in a variety of ways. It can help get assessments done and help governments learn about clean-energy programs that may benefit them. They also can help do assessments on carbon emissions and other things and help develop a plan to reduce the county’s carbon footprint.
The nonprofit also participates in meetings involving clean energy, takes notes and provides that information to its partners so they know how to apply it to their communities.
“We make sure local governments understand the opportunities out there and help them find how to do it in equitable ways, because not everyone experiences things in a city or county the same way,” Flarida said. “If we have any policy suggestions, we look at how it will impact the county’s most vulnerable residents.”
While the county can not control all clean-energy usage and carbon emission, with Power a Clean Future Ohio’s help it can influence usage by encouraging residents to adopt clean energy or work with local businesses to influence broader community initiative, Flarida said.
Board of Commissioners Vice President Chris Chmiel noted that the county has a lot of trees. He asked if the nonprofit could help the county apply for carbon credits.
Flarida noted that isn’t an area the nonprofit has explored yet, but it can.
“I feel that if we don’t participate, I feel like we’re letting money slip through our hands,” Chmiel said of participating in Power a Clean Future Ohio.
He made the motion to agree to pass a resolution joining the coalition, which passed unanimously.
Cuyahoga County became the third county to join Power a Clean Future Ohio earlier this month.
The City of Athens is among Power a Clean Future Ohio’s partners. Mayor Steven Patterson recently discussed a draft of the city’s greenhouse gas inventory during his weekly press conference.
The report was completed by UNPREDICTABLEcity, a Columbus-based group that is a Power a Clean Future Ohio partner. The report is still in final review phase.
