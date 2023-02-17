At its meeting Thurday, Athens County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a three-year commitment to support the hiring and retention of a full-time employee to help Age-Friendly Athens County.
Jack Pepper, administrator of the Athens City-County Health Department, came before the commissioners as an Age-Friendly Athens County member. The board met in the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex. The meeting was changed from Tuesday, which was Valentine's Day.
The group is working to getting an age-friendly community designation offered by AARP. The process takes about five years, Pepper said.
“They basically have arrived at a place where the volunteerism is no longer enough,” he said of the group. “They really need a paid position, someone full time working in and around this particular project.”
The position would be under the health department, which can act as a fiscal agent , Pepper said. The proposal calls for the position to be paid for with funding from various entities, such as the City of Athens, Athens County, Buckeye Hills Regional Council, Ohio University, the health department and Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action.
So far, the health department itself has committed $25,000 per year to the position. Athens County Foundation and Ohio University's College of Health Science and Professions also has committed funds to the position.
The commissioners unanimously voted to give a three-year commitment, subject to a yearly review, of $50,000 a year for the position.
“I am grateful get grant funding,” Pepper said. “But I want something that’s sustainable, right? I want something that’s going to be long term. So that’s the reason why the ask from the commissions is more significant in size, because I really want to be able to fund a position that has some longevity to it.”
Besides a proposed budget, Pepper also provided a job description to the commissioners.
“It’s important to note that this particular individual, while they will deal with me on a day-to-day basis at my office, does and will answer to an advisory group,” Pepper said, noting the Commissioner Chris Chmiel sits on that group. Athens Mayor Steve Patterson, as well as City Council President Chris Knisley, are involved in Age-Friendly Athens County executive committee.
Pepper said he wasn’t interested in the position creating policy or programming that doesn’t do anything.
“I really want touchable, tangible difference,” he said.
Age-Friendly Athens County currently is hosting community discussions as part of the designation process. It already conducted a survey.
“We're going into those communities to have conversations around the results to make sure that we are actually touching on the things that are most relevant to all folks in Athens County, but more specifically, our aging population,” Pepper said.
If received, the age-friendly community designation will be for all of Athens County, he explained.
“Originally there were three different pockets. There was the county, the city and Ohio University, because there's actually a university age-friendly designation as well,” Pepper said. “After the group spent some time evaluating the three different pockets, it was decided that for our needs, moving together as a group was the most beneficial model for us. So right now, there's a lot of energy around a county-level initiative.”
Pepper, who grew up in Athens, said this project is near and dear to his heart.
“I want to make Athens County as livable as possible,” he said. “As far as the leadership of the health department goes, (the position) fits right into our big picture agenda. So I’m really committed to making sure that we see it through.”
After securing the funding, Pepper said his priority will be making sure they get the right person into the job. “I think that touching tangible things is going to be really important, because I want to come back to you guys in a year and say, ‘Hey, look at what we did,’ and for there to be meaningful impact.”
The newly created position could help support the county's senior centers, Pepper said.
"We got these villages with these little senior centers that are just kind of just getting older and aging out," he said. "And even though this (position) is age friendly, it's really moving us in a direction that is not just about senior citizens. ... I think a lot of this stuff will just help with community health."
Athens County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex, downtown Athens.
