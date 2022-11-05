Communities throughout Athens County will soon host events to thank veterans for their service.
Ohio University and the city of Athens will host a week-long celebration with several events to thank veterans for their service this year.
“Veterans Day is an opportunity for folks to take time out of their day to thank those Americans that have raised their right hand and taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution…It’s an important thing to remember,” said Lt. Col. (Retired) Terry St. Peter, director of the university's Veterans and Military Student Services Center.
This year, one of the center's main goals is to let current student and alumni veterans share stories on who they are, why they served, and why they came to OU.
Students, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to write personalized notes thanking OU veterans for their service Tuesday and Wednesday in Baker University Center. The university community can meet and connect with student veterans at these tables. The Ohio University Alumni Association also is having a campaign where people can write in their thank-you notes. A fundraiser also will be held, which allows donors to leave thank-you notes with their donations.
City of Athens will host its annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday.
The parade, themed "Never Forget Those That Gave Their Todays for Our Tomorrows," will begin at 10 a.m. at Armory Park, go down Court Street and end on the College Green, at the Ohio University campus.
The university's Army ROTC and the Air Force ROTC detachments will participate in a Veterans Day Parade, along with other local veteran organizations and community members.
The American Legion Post 21 will host a breakfast before the parade and a lunch after.
OU’s hockey team will have a military appreciation night during their game against Pittsburgh on Friday. The game is set to begin at 7 p.m.
In addition to the city of Athens' activities, few local schools will host Veterans Day activities this week.
Athens High School will host its Veteran's Day Assembly from 10-11 a.m. Thursday in the school gymnasium. Open to the public, the school plans to honor local veterans before and during the ceremony.
Student Council will serve refreshments to veterans as they arrive from 9:15-10 a.m. during an informal reception with the assembly at 10 a.m. Veterans' names and ranks will be read as students thank them for their service. All students at Athens High will be in attendance in the gymnasium. The Marching Band and Symphonic Choir will perform. AHS Student Council will lead the program.
To make a reservation for the AHS ceremony, a veteran must fill out a form at https://bit.ly/3DZOuic online.
Federal Hocking Middle School will host its Veterans Day Assembly on Thursday. Federal Hocking Local Schools will be closed Tuesday for a staff professional development day and Friday for Veterans Day.
Airline Church of Christ, at 4477 State Route 681, Albany, will honor veterans at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service at the church.
The service will include participation by veterans, including 90-year-old Korean War veteran Paul Chapman, who will share special music. All attending veterans will receive a gift in honor of their service. Everyone is invited to attend.
Athens County Board of Commissioners also approved a proclamation declaring Nov. 3-11 as Operation Green Light for Veterans. The effort, supported by the National Association of Counties, ask participants to use a green light as their front porch light to let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported, the NACo website says. For information, visit naco.org/resources/operation-green-light-veterans-county-toolkit online.
As part of the proclamation, the Athens County Courthouse clocktower will be illuminated with a green LED light at night during those nights.
