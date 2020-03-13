In 2017, an idea was born: what if a pilot project was able to prove that bringing teams of community members, government officials and other community stakeholders together could successfully promote community improvement?
According to Jessie Powers, Athens County Planner and originator of the Community Challenge idea, the now three-year-old project has shown how partnerships in the community hold great potential.
“Throughout this project it has been a pleasure to witness how a few dedicated individuals can work in partnership with local government and other stakeholders to improve quality of life in their communities,” said Powers in a statement. “These individuals are an inspiration! It is my hope that citizens everywhere understand their social power and use it to implement positive change.”
Initially, the point of the pilot project was to advance best planning practices, promote civic engagement in smaller rural communities, gather info from local experts, and help communities access resources for improvements for rural communities that may be villages or unincorporated areas.
Powers called it the Athens County Community Improvement Challenge, now Athens County Together (ACT), and it has been making notable differences in communities across Athens County.
The process for the challenge is a little like this: find a team of community members to make improvements in the community, with team members representing elected officials, civic organizations, young adults, retired individuals, employed professionals, artists and the local school. From there, the team will work to determine the community’s assets, needs, challenges, hopes and wants. That funnels into formulating projects and identifying resources.
On March 6, 2020 ACT was launched, allowing participating teams to register at co.athensoh.org/departments/community_challenge.php.
This year, the program will use a website describing best practices for teams working to design and implement community improvement projects. The website was developed with a Community Collaborative Learning Grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation obtained by the Athens City-County Health Department (ACCHD).
Ruth Dudding, ACCHD Director of Community Health and Engagement, has been integral to delivery of the Community Improvement Challenge program and development of the 2020 ACT program.
“Communities know what they need to bring people together, address local issues, and expand their capacity to get things done,” Dudding noted. “It has been a privilege to learn from community teams about how local government can be better partners.”
The 2020 ACT registration deadline is March 27, 2020, and the first meeting is scheduled for April 1.
The 2019 Community Improvement Challenge received funding from several sources, including $500 from the Athens County Commissioners for any participating team; $500 for teams completing an arts or placemaking project from the National Endowment for the Arts and National Association of Counties “Creative Counties” fund; $3,125 for each team secured by Rural Action through an Ohio CDCA grant program; and an additional $1,000 for each team was provided by the Athens County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
That means each team had $5,125 worth of funding to work with.
For the first time, Albany joined the challenge. The team was made up of Gregg Montella, Elliot Conry, Tim Kirkendell, Larry Payne, Rachel Everett, Matt Wedel, Chris Chmiel, Stephanie Kendrick and Sam Weiland.
Together, they implemented a health fair project and park improvements project in conjunction with the program. The Health Fair was held at the Albany Fair Grounds, with free admission for senior citizens. A new outdoor xylophone was added to the park, and the gazebo’s electrical service was repaired.
The Albany team also hired an engineering firm to outline potential routes and costs of a connector trail from Albany to nearby Lake Snowden.
Amesville also joined the challenge in 2019. Led by Mayor Gary Goosman, the team was able to install an art sculpture, workout stations and an astronomy trail at Gifford Park, as well as enhance the Coonskin Saturday events and launch a new festival, the Alonzo Weed Festival.
All of this was possible due to grants secured by the team. An Ohio Department of Natural Resources Natureworks Grant was able to provide $3,289 to purchase workout materials for the park. Members of the team were also in Rural Action’s Entrepreneurial Communities Program, which provided $10,000 for business-related improvements.
“The overlap of programming exemplifies this community’s high level of engagement,” the 2019 Community Challenge Report read.
Besides Mayor Goosman, the Amesville team included Harvest Whitford, Herron Linscott, Roxanne Groff, April Fields, Chuck Blythe, Kevin Smyth, Adrienne Tevis, Addae Genter and Lynne Genter.
Teams from Chauncey, Glouster, Coolville, New Marshfield, Stewart and The Plains have all participated in the Challenge for several years, and continue to grow the improvements in their communities.
In Chauncey, the team implemented a clean-up day, where over 1,240 pieces of litter were picked up by youths; and utilized funding for calming traffic signs which the Village installed. The team also partnered with the library for an art activity for youths during spring break.
The Coolville Team partnered with the Athens County Land Bank to acquire a tax-delinquent property next to the school which will be developed into a new playground and double as a community gathering space.
In Glouster, the team formed a nonprofit. A sub-committee of the team formed to focus on the downtown Glouster area, and turned into the Glouster Revitalization Organization (GRO), a 501c3. With GRO and the Athens County Land Bank, the team was able to make a public space in the downtown area, now called Sedalia Crossing.
Sedalia was the original name of Glouster. The team also used its funding to complete the initial phase of work at the plaza. Their next project is to restore the Knights of Pythias Building.
New Marshfield team members worked together to improve the New Marshfield Antique Machinery show by adding live music and activities. The team also planned the New Marshfield Cruise-In, which brought a DJ and many classic cars to the downtown area.
The Stewart team sought to improve health in the community and break down barriers for residents having trouble accessing healthcare. The team held a health fair the Federal Valley Resource Center, bringing service providers to the community.
Stewart’s team also sought to engage youths in the community, and hosted many events such as an Easter Egg Hunt, Fun Day in the Park and Christmas in the Park. The team also implemented some repairs to the FVRC.
Currently The Plains team is seeking to improve access to Athens High School through a large grant, but many other projects were also tackled by the team. One such project was to build, paint and install many free little libraries around the community.
The team also purchased LED signs for the library to communicate local events and messages to the area, and worked with high school students to install donated park equipment in The Plains Community Park. Members of the team also sought to advance the zoning conversation and worked with the Athens Twp. Trustees to allow residents the option to vote to adopt zoning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.