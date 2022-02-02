Democrat Ric Wasserman, current Athens County Treasurer, has thrown his hat in the ring for the county auditor position.
Wasserman has served as the county treasurer since 2018 and helped form the Athens County Land Bank, which purchases and repurposes abandoned, dilapidated properties throughout the county. He also owns The Pigskin Bar and Grill, a popular Uptown Athens bar.
This will be Wasserman’s second run for the auditors spot after his loss to current County Auditor Jill Thompson in 2002.
In his campaign announcement, Wasserman promised to bring transparency and fairness to the auditor’s office.
“I’m looking forward to a vibrant campaign, to communicating my vision for this office at public gatherings and on front porches all across the county,” said Wasserman. “Financially, this period in our history poses great challenges for the county but also offers great opportunity. We can only succeed if everyone is working together.”
Wasserman will be running against incumbent Republican candidate Jill Thompson.
