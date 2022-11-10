Athens County residents who connect to the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project will pay an average of approximately $70 a month for services.
Athens County Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler, along with project consultant Gary Silcott with DMZ, presented the utility rates for the project at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
The base rate will be $52.50 a month, with a cost of $5.51 per 1,000 gallons of water used, Kasler said. So if someone is a customer but doesn’t use any water, they will pay the base rate of $52.50 a month.
An average household uses about 3,000 gallons of water per month, which will cost about $69.03, Silcott said.
Various phases of the project are getting closer to completion.
Silcott noted that contact E has been completed and connection letters were mailed Oct. 14. Contract A, near Selby Road, is 71% done. Contract B is 90% done, with TAM Construction focusing on clean-up work and resurfacing roads. Contract C, near University Estate subdivision, is 89% complete. Contract D, near Beechwood Drive, is 60% complete. Phase 5, near Tammy Lane, is about 50% done.
Phases 6 and 7 are expected to begin in late winter 2023.
In other project-related matters, Commissioner Charlie Adkins said that the district, along with the Athens and Alexander township trustees, should meet sometime soon to talk about the upcoming paving schedules and what to paid for with project or American Rescue Plan funds.
In other matters, Athens County Senior Fair Board President Matt Day told commissioners that the fair board has decided not to renew the county’s lease of the maintenance building at the fairgrounds. The facility has been used to store the county’s tractors and other equipment used to clear snow off county property in the winter.
The fair board plans to move some things from the grandstands to the maintenance building so they can be more secure.
Day said the fair board will help the commissioners find a new location to store its equipment.
Also during the meeting, the county signed a construction agreement with Ohio University in regards to Lin Hall. The county and university are working together to replace the facility’s HVAC system.
Commission President Lenny Eliason said the agreement notes which entity is responsible for certain parts of the project. The building hosts the Ohio University Museum Complex and Kennedy Museum of Art.
In other matters, the commissioners appointed Romola Hopkins to the Children Services Board. Her appointment starts immediately.
Commissioners also appointed Dr. Julie Lew to the board, with her term to start Jan. 1, 2023.
With the appointments, one vacancy still needs to be filled on the board. The term for that seat starts Jan. 1, 2023.
Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second-floor conference room.
