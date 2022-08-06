MARIETTA — The following projects are anticipated to affect highways in Athens County. Outlined work is weather permitting. Click on each route to see its location at OHGO.com.
U.S. 33/U.S 50 Interchange Major Rehabilitation - A major rehabilitation project is taking place at the U.S. 33/U.S. 50 interchange. The pavement is being removed and replaced with full depth asphalt pavement. Additionally, a roundabout will be constructed at Stimson Avenue. Guardrail, drainage, and lighting improvements are also planned.
Phase 1:
The ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50 eastbound is closed. ODOT’s detour is Stimson Avenue to U.S. 33 westbound to East State Street. Turn left on East State Street, then stay left to exit to U.S. 33 eastbound. Take U.S. 50 eastbound from U.S. 33 eastbound.
One westbound lane is closed on U.S. 33
Phase 1 estimated completion: September 15.
Overall project estimated completion: October 1, 2023.
Additional project information can be found here: Athens U.S. 33/U.S. 50 Interchange Major Rehab | Ohio Department of Transportation
ADDITIONAL U.S. 33 PROJECTS
U.S. 33 Landslide Repair — A landslide repair project is taking place on U.S. 33, between the Athens Corporation Limits and Pleasant Hill Road. The eastbound shoulder is closed. Estimated completion: September 1.
U.S. 33 Bridge Deck Overlay – A bridge deck overlay project is taking place at the following locations on U.S. 33:
Bridge over Columbus Road/SR 550 – westbound passing lane closed
Bridge just north of Elm Rock Road over Monday Creek – one 13 foot lane will be maintained at all times
Estimated completion: September 1
SR 144 Culvert Replacement — A culvert replacement project begins on August 16 on SR 144, between U.S. 50 and Mountain Belle Road (County Road 64). The road will be closed from 6 a.m. on August 16 through 2:30 p.m. on August 17.
SR 13 Tree Trimming — A tree trimming project started on August 1 on SR 13. Crews will have SR 13 closed between SR 685 and the Jacksonville Corporation limits for approximately five days. Once this section has been completed, crews will begin working between SR 78 and Jenkins Dam Road. Contact the Athens County ODOT Garage for updated information at (740) 568-4320. Estimated completion: August 30.
Elm Street pedestrian safety improvements — A pedestrian safety improvement project is taking place on Elm Street. As part of the project, existing sidewalks on SR 682 will be connected to existing sidewalks at Athens High School, via sidewalks along Elm Street, Oak Street, and the block of N. McDonald Street bounded by Elm Street and Oak Street. Elm Street is closed between SR 682 and Athens High School through August 23, 2022. Overall project estimated completion: May 23, 2023.
SR 329 Bridge Deck Overlay — A bridge deck overlay project is taking place on SR 329, between Hocking Road (Township Road 1064) and Beebe Road (County Road 109). One lane is closed. Temporary traffic signals and an 11.5 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated completion: September 1.
SR 329 Landslide Repair — A landslide repair project is taking place on SR 329, between Sharps Run Road (Township Road 231) and Tabler Road (Township Road 232A). One lane is closed. Traffic is being maintained with temporary signals. Estimated completion:
November 1.
