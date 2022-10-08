MARIETTA — The following projects are anticipated to affect highways in Athens County. Outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. 33/U.S. 50 INTERCHANGE
MAJOR REHAB
U.S. 33/U.S 50 Interchange Major Rehabilitation — A major rehabilitation project is taking place at the U.S. 33/U.S. 50 interchange. The pavement is being removed and replaced with full depth asphalt pavement. Additionally, a roundabout will be constructed at Stimson Avenue. Guardrail, drainage, and lighting improvements are also planned.
The ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50 eastbound is closed. ODOT’s detour is Stimson Avenue to U.S. 33 westbound to East State Street. Turn left on East State Street, then stay left to exit to U.S. 33 eastbound. Take U.S. 50 eastbound from U.S. 33 eastbound.
Beginning October 12, the ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50/U.S. 33 westbound will be closed. ODOT’s detour is Stimson Avenue to Rock Riffle Road, to U.S. 33 east towards Pomeroy, to the Richland Avenue exit, to U.S. 33 west.
Overall project estimated completion: October 1, 2023
Additional project information can be found here: Athens U.S. 33/U.S. 50
SR 329 Landslide Repair — A landslide repair project is taking place on SR 329, between Sharps Run Road (Township Road 231) and Tabler Road (Township Road 232A). One lane is closed. Traffic is being maintained with temporary signals. Estimated completion: November 1.
SR 550 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place on SR 550 between SR 13 and Eddy Road (Township Road 337). Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: November 4.
SR 691 Bridge Replacement — A bridge replacement project begins on October 17 on SR 691, between Poston Road and Glen Ebon Road. One lane will be closed. Traffic will be maintained with temporary signals. Commercial truck traffic will not have access to/from Poston Road. Estimated completion: December 30.
