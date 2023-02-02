MARIETTA - The following projects are anticipated to affect highways in Athens County. Outlined work is weather permitting.
SR 13 Sewer Line Project - Beginning on Feb. 17, SR 13 will be closed at Lexington Avenue so that the Village of Chauncey can complete a sewer line project. The detour is SR 682 west to U.S. 33 west to SR 78 east to SR 685 east. Estimated completion: March 2
U.S. 33/U.S. 50 INTERCHANGE
MAJOR REHAB
U.S. 33/U.S 50 Interchange Major Rehabilitation - A major rehabilitation project is taking place at the U.S. 33/U.S. 50 interchange. The pavement is being removed and replaced with full depth asphalt pavement. Additionally, a roundabout will be constructed at Stimson Avenue. Guardrail, drainage, and lighting improvements are also planned.
The ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50/U.S. 33 westbound is closed. The ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50 eastbound is also closed. ODOT's detour is Stimson Avenue to Rock Riffle Road to U.S. 33 east toward Pomeroy to the Richland Avenue exit to U.S. 33 west.
Overall project estimated completion: October 1.
Nelsonville to close intersection starting Monday
The City of Nelsonville will close the intersection of Fayette Street and Monroe Street to traffic starting Monday, Feb. 6, through Friday, Feb. 10. The roadway is being closed so that crews can install a new manhole and sanitary sewer line. Please avoid this area and use an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.