Ohio Wildlife Officer Ryan Donnelly has been assigned to Athens County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.
Prior to his move, Donnelly served in Washington County and Cuyahoga County after graduating from the Wildlife Officer Academy in 2014. This move represents a return home for Donnelly, a graduate from Alexander High School.
In 2012, he received a degree in natural resources law enforcement from Hocking College. During his down time, Officer Donnelly enjoys playing golf and ice hockey.
As a wildlife officer, Donnelly has statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways, and property. He also contributes to public safety both locally and in Ohio’s vast outdoors.
Each year, Ohio’s wildlife officers speak to clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs, perform fish and wildlife surveys and provide technical advice and instruction about hunting, fishing and other outdoor-related recreation.
To reach Officer Donnelly directly, call (740) 541-8266. To report suspicious activity involving wildlife, call 800-POACHER (762-2437). Reports can remain anonymous.
