Athens County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 has risen from 6.6% to 7.8% but remains the lowest positivity rate of all of Ohio’s 88 counties.
Topping the list is Cuyahoga County in northeast Ohio with a 28.3% positivity rate. Out of every 100,000 people tested there, nearly 7,000 come back positive. In Athens, 4,473 positive tests are seen in every 100,000 people.
Numbers reported on Christmas Eve put Cuyahoga County as the area with second highest rate in the nation. The rate represented a 234% increase over the past two weeks.
Across the state, cases continue to rise. 8,092 new cases were reported as of Monday, Dec. 27 along with 28,720 deaths. The state reached a new case level high on Thursday — just one day before Christmas Eve — surpassing the previous record high set on Wednesday. Nearly 16,000 new cases were reported Dec. 23, 3,000 more than the previous day.
The Centers for Disease Control has shortened the isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19 from ten days to five in an attempt to stave off expected worker shortages. Healthcare workers are granted an extra two days. Medical professionals who are asymptomatic and have a negative test can return to work after seven days. Those healthcare workers who are fully vaccinated will not have to isolate following exposure.
The CDC announced these changes stating that those infected are most likely to pass the virus to others in the two days before symptoms begin and the three after.
“As the healthcare community prepares for an anticipated surge in patients due to Omicron, CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect what we know about infection and exposure in the context of vaccination and booster doses,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “Our goal is to keep healthcare personnel and patients safe, and to address and prevent undue burden on our healthcare facilities.”
The bulk of infections is believed to be pushed by the newest variant, omicron. Early indications show that the virus peaks faster than other variants with less severe symptoms. South Africa health officials have reported that cases are beginning to subside after being first identified on Nov. 8.
Vaccination is still the best way to keep the pandemic at bay, according to healthcare providers and health officials.
“Our priority, remains prevention—and I strongly encourage all healthcare personnel to get vaccinated and boosted,” said Walensky.
