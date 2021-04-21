The Athens County Democratic Party Committee appointed Donkey Coffee manager Ben Ziff to the position of Athens City Council member Monday, filling the seat left vacant by outgoing member Pete Kotses.
Ziff, 32, was the only person in consideration for the position, Athens City Auditor and Committee member Kathy Hecht said.
Ziff will fill the seat left vacant by Pete Kotses, who announced this month he would not be completing his term in office. Ziff was on the ballot for an at-large seat in November.
“I am greatly looking forward to this opportunity to work with everyone here to better serve Athens,” Ziff said.
Ziff, like other candidates in recent years, have been campaigning on a growing issue in Athens — housing concerns.
Ziff said one of his major platform points will be housing issues. Ziff, a renter, said he is sensitive to issues tenants face in Athens.
“I care deeply about the renter population of Athens County, having been one for years — and still am,” Ziff said. “Not that you should only care about groups you’re a part of — providing ethical and just housing to everyone is a fundamental part of a progressive society.”
Ziff was not born, but he was raised in Athens since he was in the fourth grade, he said. He attended Athens High School and Ohio University.
After Ohio University, Ziff became a paramedic in another city.
Those paramedic skills, he said, offer him the insight he needs to be a successful council member.
“I’ve gained an appreciation for, and an understanding of, making extremely consequential and difficult decisions while navigating the complex world of human emotions, and balancing challenging scenarios while weighing multiple outcomes ” Ziff said.
Ziff is also a manager at Donkey Coffee in Athens. He said skills learned there will help him learn the financials of small businesses and also work toward social justice.
Hecht praised Ziff.
“It’s a big thing, we’re lucky to have you,” Hecht said. “I’m pretty excited myself.”
Hecht also said the city was anxious to fill the council seat vacated by Kotses.
Athens County Democratic Chair John Haseley said the process of appointment needs to go through the state, but the process is relatively rapid.
“It should be a pretty quick process, I believe,” Haseley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.