Since 1972, the Athens Farmers Market has been a central hub for business owners to sell their wares and residents to buy local produce and products.
For National Farmers Market Week, business ran as usual with added features including a raffle containing donated products from a wide range of vendors and kids activities. The Ohio University mascot, Rufus, stopped by for some fun on Wednesday with kids activities sponsored by Hopewell Health, OU Athletics and Rural Action Beginning Farmers.
On a weekly basis, anywhere from 60 to 70 small businesses set up shop at the market where customers can stroll through sampling locally made and grown products. Much of the product on display is picked the night before or even the morning of.
In the case of Avalanche, a stand run by Avalanche Pizza owner John Gutekanst, their bread is baked the night before and brought fresh to the market on Saturday mornings.
“We go in, we bake all night long and then we come out here and sell it,” said Gutekanst.
Produce for his pizzas is purchased from local farmers, some of which set up shop alongside him at the market. He has been selling his baked goods at the market on Saturdays since 2006.
Sarah Tucker, co-owner of My Sarahs Sweets with her husband Trent, has been selling gourmet fudge and other sweets at the market for twelve years. For the past decade, her husband has been a beekeeper and they sell honey and beeswax products as well. He was inspired to start beekeeping by watching his grandfather as a child.
She taught herself how to make fudge when her husband was working as a trucker and describes it as almost artwork when she gets to swirl flavors together to create a finished product.
Once she began selling her candy, they were able to pay off their farm and he ended his trucking career to be home with their six children. The family has been living on the farm ever since.
They live modestly with the farmers market being their only source of income beyond some minor whole-selling to stores.
To Tucker, seeing customers who genuinely enjoy her product is the most rewarding part of her job.
“It’s one thing to produce something but it’s another thing to see the people that enjoy what you produce,” explained Tucker. “It gives a whole other level to production.”
With plans to add new sweets with honey incorporated and more candles to their product lineup, adventure is always on the horizon for the Tucker family.
“We’re dreamers,” said Tucker. “We dream big.”
She had high praise and thanks for Tanya Hire, the Athens Farmers Market manager, saying that having someone to handle the fine details, and handle it well, is helpful as farmers aren’t always necessarily business people.
Hire took on the part time gig as market manager as a passion job in Feb. 2020. With the time frame she’s had on the job colliding with the COVID-19 pandemic, Hire doesn’t really know what a “normal” farmers market is.
For Hire, her favorite part of the market is the people, from the customers to the vendors.
“Even on a bad day, it’s still a great place to be on a Saturday morning,” said Hire.
She described her role with the market as her “saving grace” through the pandemic, as it gave her an escape from her other position, teaching accounting at Ohio University. Skills from her accounting background lend themselves to her bookkeeping tasks with the market.
Hire handles the numbers behind the entire operation, including the implementation of food benefits such as SNAP and WIC. Families who have access to theses programs can get produce from the farmers market that has a longer shelf life than those purchased at grocery stores that have been shipped from far and wide, according to Hire.
“I can get a tomato from Kroger, set it on my counter, it’ll lasts two or three days,” said Hire. “I get a tomato from here and it can sit there for almost two weeks because it hasn’t had that shipping transition.”
Hire stressed the importance of farmers markets to communities by citing the health benefits to fresh food and the use of local honey to help with allergies.
“I can’t even put into words how critical they are,” stressed Hire.
One of the programs she wish more people knew about and used is Produce Perks, where up to $25 taken off of SNAP cards can be matched to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. She says customers that do take advantage of the program come back week after week.
“If you haven’t experienced it, you need to experience it,” said Hire. “It really is a wonderful place to be. Spend an hour or so and get some fresh food.”
