The Athens Farmers Market is moving to the Athens Community Center starting Nov. 2.
Both the Wednesday and Saturday markets will be be a “permanent, affordable location,” under the solar array, according to to a letter the farmers market gave to members on Saturday.
The market will operate under the solar panels and around their perimeter, backing up to the tennis court green space, according to a press release. During the winter months, Dec. 3 through March 25, inside vendors will be set up in the Community Center, 701 E. State St., while outside vendors remain under the solar array.
Athens Art Guild’s Art Market will also making the move to the Athens Community Center.
According to the letter, the site offers several benefits that the current location, the Market on State parking lot, doesn’t offer.
Among those, the rent agreement is half of what the market currently pays.
The new location has green space with picnic table, making the market a place for customers to socialize, eat and shop.
The community center hopes to partner on market events, which will allow the market to expand advertising and customer outreach.
The community center staff sees the farmers market as a partner, not just a renter. They will work together to promote the market as a pillar and attraction for the Athens community.
“This is an opportunity to increase the market’s financial security, broaden our positive impact on the region and highlight our name as the base market in the state,” the letter reads.
The market is currently working with the city on its lease agreement.
During a recent meeting of the Athens Recreation Advisory Board, Athens Arts, Parks and Recreation Director Katherine Ann Jordan said the agency is working with the market to get everyone there.
“We moved our trailers out of the area,” she said during the Oct. 20 meeting, in which there was no quorum. She noted that they were looking for the owner of a small sail boat parked under the solar panels, as it needs to be moved.
According to previous Messenger reports, an older city ordinance states that the Farmers Market is able to use space on the Community Center’s property. Changing the site of the market has come up as long ago as 2013.
The market was on the Athens Community Center property. It moved to the Market on State in 1998 when the construction of the community center began. The market was supposed to move back to the community center, but it was considered too small for the market, which had grown to over 100 vendors.
The market, which celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year, is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, year-round. It is also open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, April 20 through Nov. 23.
Calls to the Athens Farmers Market and city officials were not returned as of press time.
