The outdoors edition of the Athens Farmers Market will kick off its golden anniversary today.
According to AFM Promoter, Beth Weingroff, the theme of this year’s market is “Nourishing the Community Since 1972.” This ongoing event will feature 55 farm vendors, musicians, interactive performances, as well as some artist vendors from the Athens Art Guild.
Once again, the Athens Farmers Market will take place at the Market on State Mall located at 1002 East State Street, Athens, next to the Texas Roadhouse restaurant.
The AFM will run from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday and Saturday until fall.
Weingroff noted that in recognition of the AFM’s 50th anniversary, a series of special events will also be taking place. One of these will be the “From Farm to Table” exhibit taking place at the Southeast Ohio History Center located at 24 W. State Street.
This admission-free exhibition begins April 22 and will run through June and will feature artifacts and homemade items that celebrate the agriculture and food culture of Southeast Ohio.
For more information about the “From Farm to Table” exhibit call 740-592-2280.
Some other special events associated with the AFM’s anniversary during the summer/fall are as follows:
* June 4-The AFM will have their 50th anniversary celebration
* July 23-Customer Appreciation Day will be going on
* Aug 27- The AFM will host a community cook-off
* Sept 3- Vendor Appreciation Day will be celebrated
Throughout the summer, the Athens Health Department will also be putting on a series of children’s programs at the Athens Farmers Market.
Weingroff described the AFM as “a wonderful resource for the community.” She also encourages civic and support organizations to get involved because this will be an ideal opportunity for them to provide more information about their services to the community.
For more information or updates about the Athens Farmers Market visit their official webpage at athensfarmersmarket.org, or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/athensohfarmersmarket
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.