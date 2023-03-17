The Athens Fire Department is among several agencies that received funding from the latest round of funding from the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that an additional $20 million will be dedicated to supporting the recruitment and wellness needs of Ohio's first responders.
The announcement brought the total amount of funding for the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program to $95 million. In May 2022, DeWine created the program to support the wellness needs of law enforcement officers, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs).
"When it comes to public safety, we don't want our police officers, firefighters, and medics to be overworked and exhausted when they're responding to emergencies," DeWine said. "Through this program, we're not only helping local first responders get support for their mental wellbeing, but we're also helping to ease the workload on current staff by funding new hires."
Out of the $95 million, a total of $61 million has been awarded to 237 first responder agencies to date. This total includes $11.9 million for 29 agencies announced Wednesday as part of the grant program's sixth round. Grant awards for the remaining $34 million will be announced in the coming months.
“This funding will continue to support our first responders in Athens County,” said State Representative Edwards, 94th District. “I will continue to advocate for public safety throughout the 94th House District and the state of Ohio.”
Athens Fire Department, along with the Vinton County Sheriff's Office and the Perry Police Department in Perry County, were among the several agencies that received a total of $12 million in the program's sixth round.
The Athens Fire Department will receive $460,393.05 to hire 2.5 full-time firefighters for two years.
Perry Police Department will receive $164,588.24 to hire one full-time school resource officer for two years.
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office will receive $95,978.46 to hire one full-time deputy for two years with a sign-on bonus.
In past funding rounds, Athens County Emergency Medical Services was awarded $341,520.60 to hire two full-time paramedics. Athens County 911 was awarded $285,893.96 to hire two full-time dispatchers.
In the past funding rounds, Logan Police Department was awarded $20,293.54 to provide access to an online app that offers confidential wellness support and a wellness training module.
In past funding rounds, Jackson County EMS receives $12,400 for mental health visits and nutrition classes for personnel.
In past funding rounds, Meigs County EMS received two grants. The larger one — $311,167.28 — is to hire two full-time paramedics for two years. The other — $6,000 — is for mental health first aid and psychological fire aid certification courses for two staff members. Meigs County 911 will receive $6,000 for mental health first aid and psychological first aid certification courses for two staff members.
In past funding rounds, Thorn Township Fire Department in Perry County was awarded $532,837.71 to hire three full-time firefighters/paramedics for two years.
The Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program awards funding for initiatives that support wellness programs addressing mental, physical, and emotional health issues unique to first responders; recruitment and retention efforts to restore workforce levels; onboarding and training costs; and explorer programs to engage young adults about first responder careers.
The Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program is administered by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency and funded as part of the $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Ohio dedicated to first responders to help counter various pressing issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The additional $20 million committed to the program today was initially part of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, also funded through ARPA, which has now awarded funding to every law enforcement agency that requested a grant for a qualifying violent crime reduction initiative.
in Pike County, the Waverly Police and Fire departments will receive $205,200 for a first responder mental health assistance program that includes counseling services, mental. health support and best practices.
