If folks can celebrate Christmas in July, why not Thanksgiving?
Focusing on the importance of being thankful, Athens First United Methodist Church is celebrating “Thanksgiving in July” with a big meal on Sunday following the worship service.
“We thought it would be fun to do something a little different in the middle of the summer when church attendance can tend to be a little low because of vacations,” Pastor Robert McDowell said.
Located at 2 S. College St., the church will be providing the meat, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy with people are bringing in casseroles and desserts to share.
“There is no cost for the Thanksgiving meal this Sunday,” McDowell said. “It’s open to everyone.”
McDowell said in addition to Sunday’s worship service’s focus on the importance of being thankful, this congregation of more than 150 people has been providing a special offering in support of the Athens County Food Pantry during the past month. Church has already raised $3,200 with one more Sunday to go.
To make this special offering a little fun, a couple of people in the church dress up as a pilgrim and a turkey to entertain the congregation with some fun skits during worship services encouraging folks to give to this special offering.
“Our special ‘Thanksgiving in July’ offering for the Athens County Food Pantry is a way to help us share our blessings with the people of our community,” McDowell said. “We support the food pantry every year as a church but this offering will be above and beyond what we normally give especially with the challenges of higher food prices.”
On Sunday Aug. 7, church will announce how much it plans to give to the food pantry. A trio of church members serve on the food pantry board: Mike Bila, Jean Marie Cackowski and Jeff Frymier.
“Our goal is $5,000 or more which would be about seven times more than what we normally would give to the food pantry in the month of July,” McDowell said.
Idea for these series of July services is based on Colossians, a letter in the New Testament, which emphasizes the importance of being thankful, McDowell said.
“Colossians is one of the appointed scripture readings for worship in July,” he said. “It’s a letter that the Apostle Paul wrote to that brand new church to encourage them and let them know that he offers prayers of thanksgiving for their faithfulness and fruitfulness as a new church especially since they were surrounded by a very pagan culture that would have been very suspicious of this new religion. The letter is only four chapters long but includes six references to the importance of being thankful to God, for each other, and for our many blessings.”
McDowell said when he noticed this in the Bible, it just seemed like it would be a lot of fun to make this a “Thanksgiving in July” sermon series and reflect on what it means to be God’s thankful people.
“I also was thinking that it would be a good time of year when worship attendance can be low due to summer vacations to do something out of the ordinary,” he said. “It’s been fun to sing several of our Thanksgiving hymns during worship which we typically sing in November leading up to Thanksgiving.”
Church has been celebrating July the same as it would be in November in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. During worship service each Sunday in July, a turkey and a pilgrim (actors in costume) encouraged folks to give to this special offering.
“My sermons for these three Sundays are focusing on the importance of offering Thanksgiving prayers not just in November but throughout the year including July, being thankful for the good news of our Easter faith, and enjoying a Thanksgiving party where we thank God for our many blessings,” said McDowell who has served as the church’s pastor for seven years.
McDowell praised and thanked the congregation that has endured a lot during the pandemic.
“Our congregation has continued to be resilient, patient, faithful, creative, flexible, and generous throughout this long pandemic so I was thinking that it would be a fun way to thank them for being such a great congregation through all of this,” he said.
