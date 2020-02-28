Athens Food Rescue volunteers are working hard to help fight hunger in Athens County and the group is expanding its efforts in 2020.
“In 2019 we were able to rescue more than 37,000 pounds of food,” said AFR Executive Director Teresa Curtiss.
That food was provided by donors and distributed to charities who serve people in need. 2019 was a year of growth for the Food Rescue, with more volunteers and more food collected from generous providers, and more agencies serving food, according to the annual report.
“We have 23 active volunteers with a couple more that are wanting to start and just haven’t been trained yet,” Curtiss said. The volunteer roster grew by six last year.
Those who lend a helping hand make deliveries to 21 recipient groups. That is an increase of five from the year before.
“We added giving food to the libraries in Coolville, Glouster, Chauncey and Nelsonville,” Curtiss said. “Then we also added The Hive.”
The Hive is a Nelsonville youth facility operated by Integrated Services for Behavioral Health.
Ohio University’s Nelson Market and District Market, the Kindred Market, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital and Seamans Super Market are now among the 13 routine donors. Seven others, including some OU fraternities and sororities, give surplus food on an occasional basis.
Last year also saw another successful Rubber Duck Derby fundraiser, utilizing the novel idea to draw in participants. The event brought in $5,000, funds which helped make it possible for AFR to start a new program.
“We buy near or expired food from stores,” explained Curtiss. “We have two grocery stores participating — Piggly Wiggly and Seaman’s.”
AFR makes the purchases at a deep discount, allowing the stores to get some return on the items which otherwise would be thrown away or returned to the manufacturer. AFR then is able to provide this food to those in need.
There’s much planned to expand on in 2020.
“There is still more need for food in our community so we intend to try and find more donors this year,” Curtiss said. “In addition, we plan to help one or two organizations purchase refrigerators so they can store food and further their programs.
“It’s wonderful to take a step back at the beginning of the year and look at the impact we are having: the environmental impact of saving food from the landfill, the impact we have on reducing hunger, and also the impact this work has on us, as the volunteers, to be able to serve our community,” Curtiss said.
Anyone looking for more information or wanting to volunteer can visit AFR’s website at athensfoodrescue.com or checkout the group on Facebook.
