The Athens Food Rescue-Feed My Sheep Food Pantry partnership is not very old, but it has been productive.
“We’ve been working with them for about a year now, providing food about every other month or so,” said Teresa Curtiss, AFR’s executive director. “In this short amount of time, however, we’ve been able to connect them with almost 9,000 pounds of food.”
By supplying donations to the pantry — located at the United Methodist church in Torch — Athens Food Rescue is helping to feed hungry people in another area of Athens County, and at the same time reducing waste and unnecessary trips to the landfill.
Torch Feed My Sheep hands out food boxes every other Sunday from noon to 1 p.m., except on holidays. The pantry also gives out food boxes at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“I worked with Teresa Curtis and (AFR volunteer) Adele Hanson when I was with another pantry,” said Reba Robinson of Feed My Sheep. “Teresa contacted me to see if we could take any food from Ohio University. I told her that we could.”
AFR volunteers pick up food from several generous local donors and deliver it to charities in the area. If you’d like to help or get additional information, visit the AFR website at www.athensfoodrescue.com. You can also check out the rescue’s Facebook page.
