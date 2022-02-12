The City of Athens has a few things planned to celebrate Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — including brightening up Court Street with a banner and art from Passion Works Studio.
Burrow and the Bengals will be facing off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson said Burrow’s career trajectory since his time as a Bulldog at Athens High School football quarterback, winning a NCAA National Championship title and Heisman Award at Louisiana State University — and now leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years — is worthy of community celebration.
“We’re excited about the fact a native son from Athens County has brought so much attention to this part of the state and by and large excitement and hope,” Patterson said.
The banner, which is hanging from the intersection of Court and Washington Streets, reads “From Bulldog to Bengal, Who Dey — Let’s Go Joe!”
When the Bengals secured their spot in the Super Bowl, the City of Athens collaborated with Tim Martin at Ohio is Home and the Athens Bulldog Blitz, a booster for the football program at the High School. While Martin designed the banner, the booster program funded the printing and the city placed the banner above Court Street.
Athens also teamed up with Passion Works Studio in Athens to produce Joe Burrow and Bengals themed flowers to adorn Court Street, made in the distinct Passion Works style. Perched above the Athens Armory is a Passion Works designed banner, with the Bengals rally cry, “Who Dey.”
Patty Mitchell, executive director at Passion Works, said the studio was making their flowers out of up-cycled material in the typical “Passion flower” fashion, but also are making orange tiger lilies to commemorate the year of the tiger in the Chinese calendar.
Mitchell said she was happy the studio could be part of the celebration effort.
“We are just ready — I just love seeing the whole town come together in a quick moment,” Mitchell said. “We just have this history of collaborating, all of our partnerships and our relationships have come together so we can celebrate, and I’m so glad this studio is a part of it.”
Those aren’t the only efforts to spruce up Athens, Patterson said. He added that the city was going to edit the sign on Court Street that usually bears the coronavirus case count, and possibly another on Richland Avenue, to a message of support for Burrow and the Bengals.
Patterson also said the city and the county were both looking at lighting the top of the city building and the county courthouse orange, although there were a few technical hang-ups.
Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel said while the county is hoping to light the courthouse orange, “nothing is set in stone” as the county awaits word on a few pieces like orange bulbs.
Regardless, he said, the whole county is rooting for Burrow.
“Of course we are all very excited and proud of Joe,” Chmiel said.
Patterson said he expected excitement in Athens during Super Bowl weekend, driven in part by Burrow’s character, on and off the field.
“He’s a phenomenal athlete and human being in general,” Patterson said. “The guy is just so genuine — and what a true leader.”
