Athens Halloween Keeps First Responders Busy

City Police and Athens County EMS were busy over the Halloween weekend.
Athens Deputy Service-Safety Director Andrew Chiki described the city’s annual weekend celebration as festive and good-natured.
“With the exception of some isolated incidents away from Court Street, the annual Halloween block party crowd was festive and good natured,” Athens Deputy Service-Safety Director Andrew Chiki said.
“The afternoon events were very well attended by families. Inclusion of Athens Uptown Business Association Trick or Treat seemed to work well and the addition of games and activities by the Arts, Parks & Recreation Department kept kids active. The Honey for The Heart parade added to a festival-like atmosphere with some of the largest concentration of crowds occurring during the parade.”
Saturday’s “adult” party downtown after dark was relatively incident free. Though crowd sizes varied throughout the evening, it is safe to say that several hundreds of costume wearing partiers embraced the music and vibe of the holiday.
“There was a sizeable crowd later in the evening in front of the stage during the musical acts,” Chiki said. “As the north blocks of Court Street were reopening and with the crowd having a good time at the stage, the City asked the music organizer to continue to play for an hour longer than the original stop time of 10 p.m.”
Late night partiers left in orderly fashion as mounted horseman and other law enforcement started clearing North Court Street as soon as the music stopped playing at the downtown stage.
Chiki said there were a total of 180 calls for service over the weekend. He said 16 arrests were made by the Athens Police Department with one resulting in a transport to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail. All others arrests were cited and released.
Police are investigating two separate reports of shots being fired early Saturday and Sunday mornings in the 100 block of West State Street.
A large crowd gathered at the top of West State Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday quickly dispersed when three and four shots were fired in succession. Police found shell casings at the scene.
Less than 24 hours later, someone fired several shots around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the same area near the cemetery.
Athens County Emergency Medical Services Chief Rick Callebs said the county’s EMS responded to seven calls related to the Halloween weekend on Friday night.
• 4 calls were for intoxication
• 1 for anxiety issues
• 1 assault
• 1 fall with an injury on Friday night.
• 5 patients were transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.
• 1 call was cancelled at site and the other was gone on EMS arrival.
Athens County EMS responded to 17 emergency calls related to Halloween activities on Saturday. Callebs said these requests for service were exclusively for intoxication-related issues, although several patients were also injured or had secondary medical issues. He said nine of the 17 calls resulted in patient transport to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. Four patients were gone on EMS arrival and four EMS responses were cancelled en route by law enforcement.
Callebs said the time frame on all incidents both nights was 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. There were no EMS calls to the daytime Halloween events taking place throughout Athens. He said these numbers do not reflect other requests for EMS response throughout Athens County.
"Our department always upstaffs for the Halloween weekend and our Athens crews handled all of the EMS calls in a timely manner without compromising response in other areas of the county," he said. "Our medic teams reported the overwhelming majority of partygoers to be nice and respectful. We had a number of students stop by our ambulance staging area on Court Street. They thanked us for being there and wished us a safe and quiet night."
Chiki said this arrest list does not include any pending investigations that may result in charges being filed later.
Breakdown of arrests as reported by the City of Athens below:
Friday
• 1 - Obstructing Official Business (M2)
• 1 - Offenses Involving Underage Persons (M1)
• 1 - Physical Control of vehicle while intoxicated (M1)
Saturday
• 1 - Aggravated Burglary (F1) - Transported to SEORJ
• 1 - Domestic Violence (M1)
• 2 - Offenses Involving Underage Persons (M1)
• 2 - Underage Consumption/Possession (M1)
• 1 - Obstructing Official Business (M2)
• 1 - Harassing Police Dog or Horse (M2)
• 1 - Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication (M4)
Sunday (early morning hours)
• 2 - Carrying Concealed Weapons (M1), Using Weapons While Intoxicated (M1)
• 2 - Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication (M4)
Arrest numbers from the Ohio Investigative Unit were not available in time for this report.
Miles Layton is the Ohio Region Editor for APG and the editor of The Circleville Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.