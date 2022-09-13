Athens High Schools alumnae Catherine Woolley and Jeannine Cavender-Bares were inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences at a pandemic-delayed ceremony Sept. 10 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for their contributions to the biological sciences.
Woolley, a neuroscientist, is an expert in adult neuroplasticity. Her contributions include pioneering work demonstrating that estrogen causes structural changes to cells in the hippocampus of the brain.
Woolley is a member of the AHS Class of 1983. She is the William Deering Professor of Biological Sciences and the Associate Dean for Research in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern University.
Cavender-Bares has advanced ecology and evolution through her work on understanding the deep time diversification and ecological ascent of oak trees that dominate North American forests and for using hyperspectral remote sensing techniques to monitor the diversity and response of forests to disease and other global change threats.
Cavender-Bares ia a member of the AHS Class of 1986. She is Distinguished McKnight University Professor in the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Behavior at the University of Minnesota.
They were both interested in science at a young age and played violin together growing up in Athens.
American Academy of Arts and Sciences was founded in 1780, during the American Revolution, by John Adams, John Hancock, and 60 other scholar-patriots who understood that a new republic would require institutions able to gather knowledge and advance learning in service to the public good.
According to its website, academy members are elected to join. They discuss challenges facing society, identify solutions and promote nonpartisan recommendations.
The academy includes scholars, artists and public leaders across many disciplines such as Martin Luther King, Alan Alda, Julia Child, Anita Hill and Albert Einstein.
