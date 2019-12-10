Five Ohio police departments received Platinum awards from AAA East Central for “outstanding efforts to increase road safety” recently, all from Southeast Ohio. An additional eight departments were honored with Gold, Silver and Bronze awards.
The law enforcement agencies which received the Platinum award were the police departments in Belpre and Marietta, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Highway Patrol Posts in Athens and Marietta. These same agencies received this award last year as well. The Marietta College Police Department was additionally given the second highest recognition, a Gold Award.
The awards are based on safety efforts and enforcement activities geared toward communities’ safety, calling these departments “commendable leaders.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.