Five Ohio police departments received Platinum awards from AAA East Central for “outstanding efforts to increase road safety” recently, all from Southeast Ohio. An additional eight departments were honored with Gold, Silver and Bronze awards.

The law enforcement agencies which received the Platinum award were the police departments in Belpre and Marietta, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Highway Patrol Posts in Athens and Marietta. These same agencies received this award last year as well. The Marietta College Police Department was additionally given the second highest recognition, a Gold Award.

The awards are based on safety efforts and enforcement activities geared toward communities’ safety, calling these departments “commendable leaders.”

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

