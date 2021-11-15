With National Recycling Day falling on Nov. 15, 2021, the Athens Hocking Solid Waste District has announced their Recycling Heroes for the year.
These awards are made to recognize those within both Athens and Hocking counties who have helped to further the districts recycling plans.
The heroes of Athens County are as follows:
Lee Township/Albany
- for hosting the number one site in Athens County with over 138 Tons of recycling and cardboard at the location at 2013 Mill Street at the Lee Township Building.
Richland Avenue Volunteer Fire Department in
- Athens Township for hosting the one of the emerging sites recycling a total of 121 tons at the Athens Township site at 9255 Hooper Road.
Athens Rethink Plastics:
- an organization in the district, who organized educational programming and upcycling animal and bird feed bags to provide a reusable bags to library patrons and the community to rethink single use plastics
Athens and Hocking County Residents: The individuals, organizations and businesses who recycled 5,501 tons by going to the 21 drop-off sites or curbside at their home or in Athens or Nelsonville over the last year which got processed at the Athens Hocking Recycling Center, our local recycling center.
Lions Clubs and Kiwanis Clubs and their partners: who kick started plastic film and bag recycling collecting over 50,000 pounds of bags over the last year and received recycled plastic benches for the community
The Kilbarger Family:
- who served as the owner and operator of the Athens Reclamation Center for last four decades
Drop-off location site sponsors are the final group of Recycling Heroes, who helped give residents a safe and free space to leave their recyclable materials. Across the 21 sites in Hocking and Athens counties, 1,443 tons of material was collected in just the past twelve months.
In Athens County, recyclable materials can be dropped off at these locations:
- Amesville – 6 East Main St. Country Engineer Outpost
- Buchtel – Village Hall Parking Lot
- Canaan Twp. – Twp. Garage
- Glouster – 3 Cardaras Drive
- Guysville – US 50 Marathon Station
- New Marshfield – Twp. Bldg., 8224 Hawk Road
- Shade Community Center
- Troy Twp. – Twp. Garage Behind GoMart
“We thank each one of these Heroes, who support, educate and host recycling locations and all residents who recycle everyday. We salute their dedication to preserving materials, water and energy resources and making the Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District the most beautiful district in all of Ohio, said Jane Forrest Redfern, Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District Coordinator. “Recycling is so important because materials are so hard to get now and by recycling we are contributing to the solution of material shortages by providing materials to get recycled into new products.”
AHSWD is asking residents of both counties to sign their the 2021 Recycling Pledge to reduce, refuse, reuse, repair and recycle as much as they can in the upcoming year. The pledge can be found on their website, www.ahswd.org.
A new schedule of collection events and the site of a new drop-off location will be announced in the upcoming year.
